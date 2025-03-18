Ukraine's Zelenskyy replaces top military official ahead of Trump-Putin call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced his military’s top official ahead of a call Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine.

Andrii Hnatov, whom Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said has "over 27 years of military experience," was appointed the new chief of the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces. Anatoliy Barhylevych, who has held the position since February 2024, will now serve as the general inspector of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

"We are consistently changing the Armed Forces to make them even more efficient. To do this, we are changing the management system and implementing clear standards," Umerov said in a statement.

"Grateful to Lieutenant General Anatoliy Barhylevych for his service as Chief of the General Staff. In the most difficult times, his experience and professionalism were important to the organization of defense of Ukraine," Umerov added. "Changes are in process. Strengthening the army for victory."

The personnel change comes as Trump and Putin are set to speak by phone Tuesday about the final points of a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said many "elements of a Final Agreement" have been agreed to "but much remains."

"Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW," Trump wrote. "I look very much forward to the call with President Putin."

In preparation for the Trump-Putin call, White House special envoy Steve Witkoff met last week with Putin in Moscow to discuss the proposal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio persuaded senior Ukrainian officials during talks in Saudi Arabia to agree to the ceasefire framework.

Trump said Washington and Moscow have already begun discussing "dividing up certain assets" between Ukraine and Russia as part of a deal to end the conflict.

"It’s a bad situation in Russia, and it’s a bad situation in Ukraine," Trump told reporters on Monday. "What’s happening in Ukraine is not good, but we’re going to see if we can work a peace agreement, a ceasefire and peace. And I think we’ll be able to do it."

