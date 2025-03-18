Trump tells illegal immigrants to 'self-deport' using CBP Home app in new video

President Donald Trump will urge illegal immigrants to "self-deport" from the U.S. using a newly announced app from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Axios reported Monday.

Trump will send the message in a video set to release on social media platforms this week, calling on illegal immigrants to use the CBP Home app to announce their departure from the country. The DHS unveiled the app earlier this month after removing the Biden-era CBP One app, which was used to allow migrants into the U.S.

"People in our country can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way, and that's not pleasant," Trump says in the video.

"The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. Now, my administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily," he continues.

"If they do, they will have the opportunity to potentially return legally at some point in the future, but if they do not avail themselves of this opportunity, then they will be found. They will be deported, and they will never be admitted to the United States ever, ever again," Trump adds.

Trump goes on to say that using the CBP Home app is the "safest option" for both illegal immigrants and law enforcement, in addition to allowing law enforcement to focus resources on apprehending and deporting illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes.

The CBP Home app allows illegal immigrants to "Submit Intent to Depart" and submit information regarding their intent to leave the U.S. They can also provide information to verify they have left the U.S., a function limited to those who were paroled into the U.S. using the Biden-era app.

The Trump administration has moved rapidly to expand deportations and also cut the number of migrants entering the U.S., including via humanitarian parole, which dramatically expanded under the Biden administration.

Trump ended the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants on his first day in office. His administration has also paused applications for parole programs and allowed ICE to cancel parole statuses of migrants.

Last month, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem ended the use of CBP One to allow migrants to board domestic flights, unless it is being used for their self-deportation. The administration has also canceled extensions of Temporary Protected Status for some nationalities.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin contributed to this report