Canada 'rage room' lets visitors smash Trump, Vance, Musk portraits to release tariff angst

Canadians upset with President Donald Trump’s tariffs now have an outlet for their anger – a "rage room" business now offers the ability to "smash" the U.S. leader; kind of.

Rage Room: Halifax, in the Nova Scotian capital, announced on its website that "until the tariffs come off, we understand you might have a little extra rage that you want to let out."

The "Smash the Tariffs" promotion offers customers portraits of Trump to "smash," discounts on other "smashables."

Customers who order any package of smashables at the business, about 600 miles northeast of Boston across the Bay of Fundy, receive a Trump portrait for free, and with a $5 donation to a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, food bank, they can also smash likenesses of Vice President JD Vance and DOGE leader Elon Musk.

Efforts to reach Rage Room: Halifax were unsuccessful on Tuesday, as it was closed as scheduled.

However, owner Terry LeBlanc told Vancouver-based national broadcaster Global News that his view is "we’re entertainment first."

"Normally, I don’t really get political. However, I feel with everything going on in the world and what’s happening these days … this is needed," he told the network.

If customers are able to relieve stress and be entertained, then it is a "win," he said.

A social media post advertising the new promotion invited Canadians "fed up with the chaos" and news cycle to come and enjoy the "perfect way to let it out."

In its report, CTV News described a 14-year-old boy placing a framed picture of Trump on a table, while bedecked in a mask for protection, as he leveled a baseball bat at the mogul’s portrait and "obliterated" it.

The boy was asked by the outlet why he wanted to smash the portrait and responded, "it’s about how he’s treating this country (Canada)," as his sister soon smashed another Trump portrait with a golf club.

The girl said Trump is "not a very smart man" and that the rage room allowed her to safely release frustrations.

Typical smashable packages have descriptors such as "Anger Management" and "Parental Leave," according to CTV.

Customers are also regularly asked what their top smashable was during their visit. As of late, it has been Trump’s likeness.

When asked about the rage room, White House spokesman Kush Desai said, "Fortunately, Canadians won’t have to worry about President Trump’s tariffs anymore when Canada becomes our 51st state."

The Secret Service, which often probes issues regarding presidential protection, did not respond to a request for comment for the purposes of this story.

Canadian news coverage has shown state stores removing American bourbon and other uniquely U.S. products from their shelves in response to Trump's tariff actions.

Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in recent public remarks "there is a limit given the relative size of our economies to the extent that we should match U.S. tariffs," adding that the U.S. economy is 10:1 larger than Canada’s – before criticizing Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for his plans to deal with the tariff matter.

On Monday, Poilievre lamented that both U.S. and Canadian workers will be hurt by the tariffs and slammed Carney and predecessor Justin Trudeau for a "lost liberal decade."

"Let’s solve this problem," Poilievre said while gathered with blue-collar workers in L’Orignal, Ont.