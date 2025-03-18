Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump now speaking with Russia's Putin about ending Ukraine war

Trump previously said 'many elements' of a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war have been 'agreed to'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Israel-Hamas ceasefire ends as Trump holds high-stakes call with Putin Video

Israel-Hamas ceasefire ends as Trump holds high-stakes call with Putin

Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the Israel-Hamas war, President Donald Trump's high-stakes call with Putin as he pushes for peace and his new book, 'Resolute.'

President Donald Trump is now speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, the White House said.

The call, which began at 10 a.m. ET, is "going well, and still in progress," White House spokesman Dan Scavino said at 10:54 a.m. ET. It comes after Trump said last night that "Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains." 

"Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW. I look very much forward to the call with President Putin," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the two leaders would speak about the war in Ukraine but that there are a "large number of questions" regarding normalizing U.S.-Russia relations, according to The Associated Press. 

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE TRUMP-PUTIN CALL ON UKRAINE WAR 

Donald Trump meeting with Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump is shown meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Monday that "the ball is now in Russia's court" to accept a U.S.-proposed ceasefire deal that Ukraine agreed to last week.

The U.S.-backed proposal, which includes an immediate 30-day ceasefire and guaranteed resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence to Ukraine, was finalized during diplomatic talks in Saudi Arabia last week.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate interim 30-day ceasefire to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The ball is now in Russia's court," Bruce said during a State Department briefing.

UKRAINE’S ZELENSKYY REPLACES TOP MILITARY OFFICIAL AHEAD OF TRUMP-PUTIN CALL 

Trump meets Putin in Japan in 2018

Trump said prior to Tuesday's phone call with Putin that "Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains" regarding ending the war in Ukraine. (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The last time Trump and Putin spoke was in mid-February. 

"I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects," Trump said at the time. 

"We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many!" Trump continued.  

Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin

President Donald Trump, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, are seen at the Elysee Palace, Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris, and President Vladimir Putin, right, addresses a Technology Forum in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 21, 2025.  (AP/Aurelien Morissard/Pavel Bednyakov)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine," he also said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics