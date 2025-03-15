Barnard 'poisoned' by 'DEI propaganda,' says influencer who uncovered anti-Israel sentiment on campus

Pro-Israel influencer Zach Sage Fox once again found himself in enemy territory when he went undercover as an antisemite near Barnard College in New York City.

While Fox did not go on campus, he had the opportunity to talk with several students in the area, and he told Fox News Digital that what he saw was "shocking."

In the video, which has garnered over 24,000 likes on Instagram, Fox got several students to be brutally honest about their thoughts on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and Jews. He said it gives the public a look at what these students say, "without the keffiyehs on."

"It was just shocking how much I uncovered in such a small period of time," Fox told Fox News Digital, noting that the students were unafraid of supporting antisemitism. Fox noted that he only met them seconds before they "just poured out all this antisemitism."

After speaking with students, Fox said that "Jews have just become target number one at this school."

In the video, Fox wears a disguise and pretends to be a British student named "Ben Klein." He wore a pro-Palestinian shirt, a keffiyeh, a COVID face mask and a nose ring. Fox admitted that his costume made him "look like a narc," and he was surprised so many people thought he was genuinely an anti-Israel activist.

At one of the more shocking points of the video, a Barnard student who said she studies "human rights and economics" said there is "nuance in terrorism."

"I think ‘terrorism’ is one of those words where people haven’t actually thought about the meaning," the student says in the video. Later in the video, she also agrees when asked whether there is "nuance to rape" if it is used as a weapon of "resistance," such as the number of rapes committed during the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

When speaking about this student, Fox said that he was stunned when she called herself a "queer for Palestine" but could not seem to explain why she supported a movement that actively persecutes gay people.

Fox said these anti-Israel students "don’t actually want to free Palestine from Hamas." He told Fox News Digital that he found Hamas supporters while interviewing people near the Ivy League campus. In the video that was posted, one unidentified female said there are "students who are more sympathetic to Hamas."

In addition to the anti-Israel students, Fox spoke with some Jewish students while undercover. One of the students who is featured in the video said he felt unsafe at Columbia.

"My takeaway is that it just feels like Barnard because it is, you know, seen as this female institution. I think it is more poisoned with a lot of this DEI propaganda that really has turned Jews into a full-on White colonizer class," Fox told Fox News Digital.

The pro-Israel influencer told Fox News Digital that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives must be ended because he believes they are "intellectually poisoning students." He praised the Trump administration’s efforts to root out DEI from the federal government.

Fox admitted that his own views on DEI had changed since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. He said that he was someone who did not see the harm that DEI initiatives could do until this past year and a half.

"It is such a disservice to intellectual thinking and free thinking," Fox told Fox News Digital.

In addition to ending DEI initiatives, Fox believes mask bans should be in place, with exceptions for medical reasons. Fox says that forcing students to go unmasked would put an end to the building takeovers and disruptive anti-Israel demonstrations seen on campuses across the country over the last year and a half.