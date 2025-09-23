Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Ryan Routh found guilty

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump cancels meeting with Schumer, Jeffries over 'unserious,' 'ridiculous demands' as funding deadline looms

- Trump mocks NATO allies for 'funding the war against themselves' with Russian energy purchases

-Top House Dem fires back at Trump's 'unhinged' shutdown remarks amid collapse of gov funding talks

Found guilty 

Jurors on Tuesday delivered a guilty verdict for Ryan Routh on all charges after he attempted to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club last September. 

After the verdict was read, Routh reportedly appeared to try to stab himself in the neck with a pen before four U.S. Marshals restrained him.

His daughter, Sara Routh, reportedly stood up and said:

"Don’t do anything. I will get you out. What the f---, f---, he didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged – you guys are a--holes." The jury was still in the room at the time…Read more

Sketch of Ryan Routh trying to stab himself with a pen during federal trial for attempts to assassinate President Trump

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 23, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

World Stage

WHO’S WATCHING WHO: Lawsuit claims baby monitors marketed as safe may be feeding data to Beijing

TRUMP VS. WORLD: Trump slams European recognition of Palestinian state as ‘reward’ for Hamas

FUNDING CHAOS: Trump slams UN for ‘creating new problems,’ questions its role in fiery UNGA speech

Donald Trump UN General Assembly Speech

President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

UNSECURE COUNCIL: Baltic leaders rip UN Security Council as useless while Russia holds permanent seat

FRANCE VS TRUMP: Watch: Macron calls Trump after presidential motorcade blocks him in NYC traffic

WARNING ON GLOBALISM: Trump scolds European nations over immigration policies during major UN address

ON NOTICE: Trump says NATO countries should shoot down Russian jets that violate airspace

Capitol Hill

MONEY VS POLITICS: House Oversight probes whether American retirees' pension funds 'are being used in a progressive playbook'

Across America 

TECH REPENTS: Google to reinstate banned YouTube accounts censored for political speech

GRACE VS JUSTICE: Cully Stimson analyzes whether Erika Kirk's forgiveness has legal ramifications

WHO’S WATCHING WHO: Lawsuit claims baby monitors marketed as safe may be feeding data to Beijing

PRICED OUT: NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani calls World Cup tickets 'absurd' at '$6,000' for final game at MetLife Stadium

Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani in composite image

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking at the 2024 DNC in Chicago and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaking at the SEIU headquarters in July 2025. (Getty Images)

MILLION DOLLAR DODGE: New Jersey Democratic candidate for governor faces net worth questions as viral clip resurfaces

'DIVISIVE' AGENDA: Hegseth axes Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services citing divisive agenda

'POLICY FAILURES': South Dakota Democratic lawmaker switches registration to Republican

'WHAT IS HAPPENING?': New book reveals what Kamala Harris 'moaned' to her husband during Walz's disastrous VP debate

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on stage together

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walk out on stage together during a campaign event on August 6, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

