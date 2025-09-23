Fox News Politics Newsletter: Ryan Routh found guilty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Trump cancels meeting with Schumer, Jeffries over 'unserious,' 'ridiculous demands' as funding deadline looms

- Trump mocks NATO allies for 'funding the war against themselves' with Russian energy purchases

-Top House Dem fires back at Trump's 'unhinged' shutdown remarks amid collapse of gov funding talks

Found guilty

Jurors on Tuesday delivered a guilty verdict for Ryan Routh on all charges after he attempted to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club last September.

After the verdict was read, Routh reportedly appeared to try to stab himself in the neck with a pen before four U.S. Marshals restrained him.

His daughter, Sara Routh, reportedly stood up and said:

"Don’t do anything. I will get you out. What the f---, f---, he didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged – you guys are a--holes." The jury was still in the room at the time…Read more

World Stage

WHO’S WATCHING WHO: Lawsuit claims baby monitors marketed as safe may be feeding data to Beijing

TRUMP VS. WORLD: Trump slams European recognition of Palestinian state as ‘reward’ for Hamas

FUNDING CHAOS: Trump slams UN for ‘creating new problems,’ questions its role in fiery UNGA speech

UNSECURE COUNCIL: Baltic leaders rip UN Security Council as useless while Russia holds permanent seat

FRANCE VS TRUMP: Watch: Macron calls Trump after presidential motorcade blocks him in NYC traffic

WARNING ON GLOBALISM: Trump scolds European nations over immigration policies during major UN address

ON NOTICE: Trump says NATO countries should shoot down Russian jets that violate airspace

Capitol Hill

MONEY VS POLITICS: House Oversight probes whether American retirees' pension funds 'are being used in a progressive playbook'

Across America

TECH REPENTS: Google to reinstate banned YouTube accounts censored for political speech

GRACE VS JUSTICE: Cully Stimson analyzes whether Erika Kirk's forgiveness has legal ramifications

PRICED OUT: NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani calls World Cup tickets 'absurd' at '$6,000' for final game at MetLife Stadium

MILLION DOLLAR DODGE: New Jersey Democratic candidate for governor faces net worth questions as viral clip resurfaces

'DIVISIVE' AGENDA: Hegseth axes Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services citing divisive agenda

'POLICY FAILURES': South Dakota Democratic lawmaker switches registration to Republican

'WHAT IS HAPPENING?': New book reveals what Kamala Harris 'moaned' to her husband during Walz's disastrous VP debate