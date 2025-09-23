Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani calls World Cup tickets 'absurd' at '$6,000' for final game at MetLife Stadium

Zohran Mamdani criticizes FIFA's demand-based pricing model for matches at MetLife Stadium

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Hochul warns 'outside influences' to stay out of NYC mayoral race Video

Hochul warns 'outside influences' to stay out of NYC mayoral race

Fox News' CB Cotton reports the latest on the high-profile campaign for New York City mayor amid calls to narrow the field to Mamdani vs. Cuomo.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is once again calling for cheaper tickets to the World Cup. 

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, appeared on the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast last week, where he discussed the ticket prices for World Cup games in New York City, one of the host cities for the finals.

"What we're seeing is that FIFA's approach to the ticket process of the World Cup is both without precedent in their own administration of previous World Cups and is also an approach that will price out so many New Yorkers from actually being able to be in the stands," he said.

CRITICISM OVER SOCIALIST NYC CANDIDATE MAMDANI'S RENT-STABILIZED APARTMENT MOUNTS AFTER ETHICS COMPLAINT

Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally at the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council headquarters in New York, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Mamdani, a self-professed fan of the Arsenal Football Club in England, noted that a ticket to the final game when the global soccer tournament was last in the United States in 1994 cost less than $200 in today’s dollars.

"We are now, at face value, seeing tickets for more than $6,000," he said. "It's absurd."

Mamdani recently called for 15% of tickets to be set aside at discounted prices for residents and asked FIFA, soccer's governing body, to reverse a plan to set ticket prices based on demand.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI SPENDING BIG ON PRIVATE SECURITY DESPITE EARLIER CALLS TO DEFUND POLICE

Zohran Mamdani seen criticizing World Cup ticket prices

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at St. James Park on Sept. 10, 2025, in the Bronx to announce his campaign’s petition urging FIFA to drop dynamic ticket pricing for next summer’s World Cup. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to FIFA for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The World Cup will be played across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Eight matches, including the final, will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from New York.

FIFA’s plan to adopt a dynamic pricing model has sparked backlash among some fans, The Associated Press previously reported.

World Cup logo

A 2026 FIFA World Cup promotion is displayed at MetLife Stadium after an announcement by FIFA on Feb. 5, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEW press via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tickets will start at $60 for group-stage matches and increase to $6,730 for the final, officials said earlier this month. However, pricing could fluctuate under the demand-based pricing model.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue