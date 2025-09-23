New Jersey Democratic candidate for governor faces net worth questions as viral clip resurfaces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The bulk of social media criticism Republicans have lobbed at Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., since she faced off against Jack Ciattarelli on Sunday stems from comments she made months ago on a May 21 episode of "The Breakfast Club."

When radio host Charlamagne tha God asked Sherrill if she made $7 million in stock trades, the Democratic nominee said, "I haven't. I don't believe I did, but I would have to go and see what that was alluding to…"

According to a report by The Washington Free Beacon, Sherrill could have earned $7 million since she took office in 2019. The report revealed that Sherrill's reported assets jumped from the $733,209 to $4,321,000 range in 2019 to between $4,840,076 and $13,975,000 in 2024.

Fox News Digital has not independently verified The Washington Free Beacon report.

During the first gubernatorial debate ahead of New Jersey's November election, Ciattarelli took aim at Sherrill for what he described as profiting from her time in elected office.

Charlamagne tha God repeatedly pressed Sherrill during their interview in May, citing the $7 million figure, which The Washington Free Beacon approximated by averaging the two ranges.

"One of the worst answers imaginable to that question," conservative commentator Steve Guest said in response to the clip that has since gone viral.

After repeatedly dodging the question, Sherrill said, "I think we made money from my husband's job. He gets paid in stocks. They're automatically sold. So, I think we made money there. We don't make any individual money stock trading."

She emphasized that she doesn't sell individual stocks, explaining, "I want people to know that I'm not somehow gaining information and enriching myself because of my work in Congress."

The Republican Governors Association clipped and posted the video earlier this summer, and it gained more traction on social media after Sunday's debate.

"There's another big difference between her public service and my public service," Ciattarelli said Sunday. "It actually cost me money. The time I put in and took away from my company. In the seven years that she's been in Congress, he's tripled their net worth."

Ciattarelli said Sherrill was "just another politician getting rich while you get squeezed," following a Fox News interview.

But Sherrill pushed back on the debate stage, arguing that she doesn't trade individual stocks.

"There have been articles written about how transparent and ethical I've been going above and beyond the requirements in Congress, and I continue to do that," Sherrill said.

Sherrill's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.