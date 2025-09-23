Trump says NATO countries should shoot down Russian jets that violate airspace

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called on NATO countries Tuesday to shoot down any Russian jets that violate their airspace.

Trump made the comments during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both leaders were in New York City on Tuesday for a United Nations General Assembly meeting.

"Do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace?" a reporter asked.

"Yes, I do," Trump replied.

TRUMP'S FINAL CABINET PICK, MIKE WALTZ, CONFIRMED BY SENATE IN NARROW VOTE

The statement came hours after Trump slammed the United Nations for not aiding his administration's peace push and for "creating new problems" for the U.S. and member nations. He also questioned the UN's purpose and offered "the hand of American leadership and friendship" to all countries in the body.

WALTZ TO ROOT OUT ANTISEMITISM, ELIMINATE 'WOKE' PROGRAMS, GET 'BACK TO BASICS' AT THE UNITED NATIONS

"Not only is the U.N. not solving the problems it should. It, too often, is actually creating new problems for us to solve," Trump said. "The best example is the No. 1 political issue of our time: the crisis of uncontrolled migration. It is uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined."

The president said the U.N. is "funding an assault on Western countries and their borders."

"The U.N. is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States, and we have to get them out," Trump said. "The U.N. also provided food, shelter, transportation and debit cards to illegal aliens.

"The UN is supposed to stop invasions — not create them and not finance them."

TRUMP'S FINAL CABINET PICK, MIKE WALTZ, CONFIRMED BY SENATE IN NARROW VOTE

Trump said illegal immigrants are also "pouring into Europe."

"It is not sustainable and, because they choose to be politically correct, they are doing absolutely nothing about it," Trump said. "Your countries are going to hell. In America, we’ve taken bold action to swiftly shut down uncontrolled migration.

"Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border and removing illegal aliens from the United States, they simply stop coming. They're not coming anymore," Trump said, while thanking El Salvador for "receiving and jailing criminals" who entered the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.