Trump mocks NATO allies for 'funding the war against themselves' with Russian energy purchases

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again called on all European partners in the NATO alliance to cut dependence on Russian oil.

In his lengthy address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump accused NATO allies of "funding the war against themselves."

"Who the hell ever heard of that one?" Trump mocked.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil," he said. "But inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products, which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn't happy."

European nations have drastically cut their reliance on Moscow’s oil following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, though they have not cut it off entirely.

Hungary, Slovakia, France, Belgium and Spain remain Europe’s top importers of Russian energy.

While Hungary and Slovakia continue to purchase Russian oil, France is the second-largest European purchaser of Russian energy and continues to import liquefied natural gas (LNG).

LNG has largely bypassed EU sanctions and Paris' continued import of Russian energy is down to pre-exsisting "take or pay" contracts that run through the early 2030s that require France to either continue to import the energy or face penalties .

Trump earlier this month took issue with European nations that continue to purchase Russian oil, but on Tuesday he adjusted his comments to include all Russian energy imports – notably a shift that came one day after France broke with the U.S. over the issue of Palestinian statehood.

"In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly," Trump said. "But for those tariffs to be effective, European nations, all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures."

"You're much closer to the city. We have an ocean in between. You're right there, and Europe has to step it up," he added. "They have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia, otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time."

Trump said he will speak with Euroepan leaders about the issue while at the UN this week.