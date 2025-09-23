Trump denounces European recognition of Palestinian state as ‘reward’ for Hamas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump sharply criticized a wave of European nations that recently recognized a Palestinian state, warning that such moves reward Hamas and encourage continued conflict in Gaza.

"As everyone knows, I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a cease-fire in Gaza. Have to get that done. You have to get it done," Trump said.

"Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace. We can’t forget October 7th, can we? Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state … this would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7th."

His remarks came one day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced his nation would recognize a Palestinian state, hosting a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly along with Saudi Arabia on a two-state solution.

Several other longtime Israeli allies — the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada — did the same on Sunday, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and expanding settlements and violence by settlers in the West Bank.

The U.S. remains squarely on the side of Israel, and Trump said such recognition undermines efforts to free hostages held in Gaza and risks emboldening Hamas.

"Even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept the cease-fire, instead of giving to Hamas and giving so much because they’ve taken so much, they have taken so much. This could have been solved so long ago," Trump said. "Instead of giving in to Hamas as ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now. Just release the hostages."

Trump said he always knew the last 20 remaining hostages would be "the hardest" to get back — but said the bodies of the deceased were just as important to reclaim.

"Those parents came to me and they want them back … as though they were alive. They want them every bit as much as if their son or daughter were alive."

On Monday, France became the first major Western nuclear power and a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council from the G7 to formally recognize Palestine.

Macron said: "The time has come to no longer talk about the existence of Israel — it’s self-evident. The time has come to do justice to the Palestinians, to recognize the state of Palestine."

"We must do this to save lives."

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon warned there will be "consequences" for nations that recognize Palestine.

On Tuesday, Trump will hold a closed-door meeting with Arab leaders who are expected to implore him to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do more to end the war in Gaza.

Trump is expected to present his Middle Eastern counterparts with the U.S. outlook for peace and post-war governance in Gaza.