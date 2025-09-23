Trump scolds European nations over immigration policies during major UN address

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump scolded the European nations during his United Nations address on Tuesday morning, specifically over immigration policies in several countries.

Europe has dealt with a major influx of people coming from Africa and the Middle East in recent years, with critics raising concerns about everything from resources to cultural assimilation.

"The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them," he said.

"You're destroying your countries. They're being destroyed. Europe is in serious trouble. They've been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody's ever seen before. Illegal aliens are pouring into Europe. Nobody is doing anything to change it to get them out. It's not sustainable. And because they choose to be politically correct, they're doing just absolutely nothing about it," he added.

Trump compared the situation to the United States’ own border crisis seen under the Biden administration, which led to millions of people entering the country illegally.

The high number of people crossing the southern border led to a strain on resources in border communities, as well as major cities across the U.S. As part of Trump’s agenda, mass deportations continue to be underway.

"In the United States, we reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can be permitted to travel halfway around the world, trample our borders, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime, and deplete our social safety net. We have reasserted that America belongs to the American people, and I encourage all countries to take their own stand in defense of their citizens as well," the president said.

In a May letter, several European countries slammed the European Court of Human Rights for restricting the ability to deport migrants who have committed crimes, saying that it hurts individual countries' abilities to make their own choices on immigration policy.

"Many have come here via legal pathways. They have learned our languages, believe in democracy, contribute to our societies and have decided to integrate themselves into our culture," the letter signed by Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Italy, and Poland stated.

The letter noted that some migrants have opted "not to integrate" and live in "parallel societies" with values aside from "equality, democracy and freedom."

"In particular, some have not contributed positively to the societies welcoming them and have chosen to commit crimes," the letter continued.