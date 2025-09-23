Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

South Dakota

South Dakota Democratic lawmaker switches registration to Republican

South Dakota Rep. Peri Pourier indicated that the key pillars of the GOP line up 'with the principle of tribal sovereignty'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota state Rep. Peri Pourier, who had been a Democrat, announced Monday that she switched her voter registration to Republican.

"I have formally changed my voter registration from Democrat to Republican. My name will now appear with an (R) designation," she said in a statement.

The move leaves just five Democrats in the Mount Rushmore State's House, compared to a whopping 65 Republicans.

FORMER BLUE COUNTY SHERIFF UNLEASHES ON DEMS AFTER SWITCHING PARTIES: ‘PARTY OF PAID PROTESTS’

South Dakota state Rep. Peri Pourier

The state Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota, Feb. 7, 2018, with state Rep. Peri Pourier. (Reuters/Lawrence Hurley; Facebook/Rep. Peri Pourier)

Pourier, who is Oglala Lakota, suggested that the key pillars of the GOP line up "with the principle of tribal sovereignty."

"The core tenets of the Republican Party, decentralized government, self-determination, economic prosperity, lower energy costs, and strong public safety align with the principle of tribal sovereignty," she noted.

KENTUCKY SENATE DEMOCRAT SWITCHES PARTIES TO GOP IN MAJOR BLOW TO DEM GOV ANDY BESHEAR

Democrat and Republican Party symbols

Democratic and Republican parties' logos on a phone screen and American flag displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"By contrast, well-intentioned Democratic reforms have too often undermined sovereignty. Under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934 forced a one-size-fits-all model of governance that disregarded traditional systems and tied federal funding to this imposed framework. "

"What was presented as empowerment ultimately diminished nationhood, reinforced federal control and depilating any hope of self-sufficiency. The long-term consequences of such federal policy failures are still felt on the Pine Ridge reservation today," she asserted.

EX-GOP OFFICIAL TURNED DEMOCRAT TARGETS TRUMP IN BATTLEGROUND STATE GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

Pillow with Republican elephant symbol next to a pillow with the Democratic donkey symbol

Two pillows on a sofa at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C., one with the Democratic Party symbol of a donkey and the other with the Republican Party symbol of an elephant. (Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a 2022 Facebook post, Pourier urged people to vote early, writing, "Your reproductive rights are on the line."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue