South Dakota Democratic lawmaker switches registration to Republican

South Dakota state Rep. Peri Pourier, who had been a Democrat, announced Monday that she switched her voter registration to Republican.

"I have formally changed my voter registration from Democrat to Republican. My name will now appear with an (R) designation," she said in a statement.

The move leaves just five Democrats in the Mount Rushmore State's House, compared to a whopping 65 Republicans.

Pourier, who is Oglala Lakota, suggested that the key pillars of the GOP line up "with the principle of tribal sovereignty."

"The core tenets of the Republican Party, decentralized government, self-determination, economic prosperity, lower energy costs, and strong public safety align with the principle of tribal sovereignty," she noted.

"By contrast, well-intentioned Democratic reforms have too often undermined sovereignty. Under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934 forced a one-size-fits-all model of governance that disregarded traditional systems and tied federal funding to this imposed framework. "

"What was presented as empowerment ultimately diminished nationhood, reinforced federal control and depilating any hope of self-sufficiency. The long-term consequences of such federal policy failures are still felt on the Pine Ridge reservation today," she asserted.

In a 2022 Facebook post, Pourier urged people to vote early, writing, "Your reproductive rights are on the line."