Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

France

Watch: Macron calls Trump after presidential motorcade blocks him in NYC traffic

French president was stopped at crosswalk by police during Trump's Manhattan travel

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
close
Macron phones Trump for help with NYC traffic Video

Macron phones Trump for help with NYC traffic

French President Emmanuel Macron gave U.S. President Donald Trump a ring after he was stuck in New York traffic because of the latter’s motorcade. (Credit: Document BFMTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for Palestinian statehood at the United Nations clashed sharply with Donald Trump’s message — but the two leaders’ rivalry also played out in the streets of New York in an unexpected way.

At the UN General Assembly, Macron formally announced France’s recognition of a Palestinian state, insisting the move was "essential to peace." Trump, speaking today, blasted the recognition as a "reward" for Hamas’s "horrible atrocities, including October 7," that would only prolong conflict.

MACRON STAKES ANTI-TRUMP GLOBAL ROLE WITH GAZA INITIATIVE AT UN SUMMIT

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 22, 2025.

France's President Emmanuel Macron said his nation would recognize a Palestinian state on Monday.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

But away from the UN stage, the two presidents collided in an unusual moment when Macron was stopped at a crosswalk by New York police as Trump’s motorcade rolled through Manhattan. "Sorry President, everything is frozen, the motorcade moving now," one officer told him. Macron, visibly frustrated, replied, "If you don’t see it, let me cross."

With the road blocked, Macron picked up his phone and called President Trump directly. According to a video circulating online, the French president said: "Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you." Only after the call was the road eventually cleared.

MACRON TO APPOINT FOURTH PRIME MINISTER IN A YEAR AS DEBT BATTLE TOPPLES CENTRIST LEADER

President Donald Trump points

U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One in Arizona after arriving for the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, on Sept. 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Macron then walked through the city for nearly half an hour, trailed by passersby who stopped him for selfies. One person planted a kiss on his head. Macron laughed off the encounter, saying, "It’s just a kiss, makes no harm."

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025.

Trump unleashed on the UN in an address before the General Assembly.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

France’s embassy in the U.S official X account leaned into the moment with humor: "It’s a good thing our presidents have each other on speed dial… If you’ve ever had to walk through NYC during UNGA, this is 110% relatable content."

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue