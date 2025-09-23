Watch: Macron calls Trump after presidential motorcade blocks him in NYC traffic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for Palestinian statehood at the United Nations clashed sharply with Donald Trump’s message — but the two leaders’ rivalry also played out in the streets of New York in an unexpected way.

At the UN General Assembly, Macron formally announced France’s recognition of a Palestinian state, insisting the move was "essential to peace." Trump, speaking today, blasted the recognition as a "reward" for Hamas’s "horrible atrocities, including October 7," that would only prolong conflict.

But away from the UN stage, the two presidents collided in an unusual moment when Macron was stopped at a crosswalk by New York police as Trump’s motorcade rolled through Manhattan. "Sorry President, everything is frozen, the motorcade moving now," one officer told him. Macron, visibly frustrated, replied, "If you don’t see it, let me cross."

With the road blocked, Macron picked up his phone and called President Trump directly. According to a video circulating online, the French president said: "Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you." Only after the call was the road eventually cleared.

Macron then walked through the city for nearly half an hour, trailed by passersby who stopped him for selfies. One person planted a kiss on his head. Macron laughed off the encounter, saying, "It’s just a kiss, makes no harm."

France’s embassy in the U.S official X account leaned into the moment with humor: "It’s a good thing our presidents have each other on speed dial… If you’ve ever had to walk through NYC during UNGA, this is 110% relatable content."