Fox News Politics Newsletter: El Salvador's Bukele Mocks Hunter Biden Threat

- Trump pulls US out of UN agency over its backing of 'woke' social causes

- 'Not going away': Inside the Epstein drama that's thrown House GOP into chaos

- Louisville agrees to halt sanctuary policy after DOJ threatens lawsuit

Salvadoran President Hits Back at Hunter Biden's Invasion Threat: What is He 'Sniffing'?

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele responded late Monday to having his country under the threat of invasion from a future "President Hunter Biden."

Bukele, who has emerged as a top ally of President Donald Trump and a partner in the U.S. leader's mass deportation operations targeting illegal immigrants, appeared to laugh off the threat.

"Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk?" Bukele replied on X , where he shared a snippet of Biden's interview with podcaster Andrew Callaghan… READ MORE .

Migrant Crime

HOUSTON HORROR: Chilling video allegedly shows illegal migrant dragging screaming sex trafficking victim back to captivity

LEFTIST BACKGROUND: Anti-ICE attackers revealed to have extensive history of radical protest activities

FORENSIC TWIST: Illinois coroner releases new details about woman found dead on illegal immigrant's property

World Stage

THREAT COUNTDOWN: EU defense chief warns of 'most dangerous moment' — coordinated Russian-Chinese aggression by 2027

FREE ON MASSIVE BOND: Chinese citizen admits stealing US trade secrets for next-generation national security tech

DIPLOMATIC DIVIDEND: 'Trump has changed the game': NATO enters brave new era under pressure from US, Russia

'SENSELESS LOSS': American man from Oklahoma 'brutally executed' by Syrian-backed jihadis

MATTER OF PRIDE: Iran will not give up enrichment, top official confirms in exclusive Fox News interview

RED LINE: China prevents dozens of Americans from leaving under shadow 'exit ban'

Hunter Biden

AIRING OF GRIEVANCES: 5 bizarre moments from the former first son's meltdown

Capitol Hill

DEPORTATION DIVIDE: House Republicans warn anti-ICE rhetoric from Democrats is driving violent attacks on agents

BIG, BEAUTIFUL FIGHT: Scoop: Democrats launch billboards outside hospitals to target Trump for 'Gutting Rural Health Care'

IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Trump blasts Massie as 'the worst Republican Congressman' and says he's seeking a challenger to support

DEMS IN DISARRAY: AOC slams progressive critics for 'lying' about her Iron Dome stance in defense bill fight

BUDGET BATTLE LINES: Dems seek retaliation over GOP cuts as Thune calls for 'cooperation' on funding vote

FAITH UNDER FIRE: GOP lawmakers advocate for US condemnation of persecution against Christians in Muslim-majority nations

CIVIL WAR: 'Not going away': Inside the Epstein drama that's thrown House GOP into chaos

FLIP FLOP: Trump endorses GOP senator years after asserting 'I will never endorse this jerk again'

Across America

MAYOR BACKS DOWN: Louisville agrees to halt sanctuary policy after DOJ threatens lawsuit

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN: Columbia University disciplines 70 students more than a year after violent library takeover

JUDGMENT DAY: Newsom to decide on Menendez brothers’ parole by Labor Day weekend

TAKE TWO: Cuomo tones down Trump rhetoric after stunning loss to Mamdani in NYC mayor primary

'DISGUSTING': NYC councilwoman warns Mamdani victory will drive away key voting bloc: 'Afraid to live here'

VOTED OUT: Judges vote against extending Alina Habba's term as US attorney in New Jersey