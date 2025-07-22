Fox News Politics Newsletter: El Salvador's Bukele Mocks Hunter Biden Threat

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
- Trump pulls US out of UN agency over its backing of 'woke' social causes
- 'Not going away': Inside the Epstein drama that's thrown House GOP into chaos
- Louisville agrees to halt sanctuary policy after DOJ threatens lawsuit
Salvadoran President Hits Back at Hunter Biden's Invasion Threat: What is He 'Sniffing'?
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele responded late Monday to having his country under the threat of invasion from a future "President Hunter Biden."
Bukele, who has emerged as a top ally of President Donald Trump and a partner in the U.S. leader's mass deportation operations targeting illegal immigrants, appeared to laugh off the threat.
"Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk?" Bukele replied on X, where he shared a snippet of Biden's interview with podcaster Andrew Callaghan… READ MORE.
Migrant Crime
HOUSTON HORROR: Chilling video allegedly shows illegal migrant dragging screaming sex trafficking victim back to captivity
LEFTIST BACKGROUND: Anti-ICE attackers revealed to have extensive history of radical protest activities
FORENSIC TWIST: Illinois coroner releases new details about woman found dead on illegal immigrant's property
World Stage
THREAT COUNTDOWN: EU defense chief warns of 'most dangerous moment' — coordinated Russian-Chinese aggression by 2027
FREE ON MASSIVE BOND: Chinese citizen admits stealing US trade secrets for next-generation national security tech
DIPLOMATIC DIVIDEND: 'Trump has changed the game': NATO enters brave new era under pressure from US, Russia
'SENSELESS LOSS': American man from Oklahoma 'brutally executed' by Syrian-backed jihadis
MATTER OF PRIDE: Iran will not give up enrichment, top official confirms in exclusive Fox News interview
RED LINE: China prevents dozens of Americans from leaving under shadow 'exit ban'
Hunter Biden
AIRING OF GRIEVANCES: 5 bizarre moments from the former first son's meltdown
Capitol Hill
DEPORTATION DIVIDE: House Republicans warn anti-ICE rhetoric from Democrats is driving violent attacks on agents
BIG, BEAUTIFUL FIGHT: Scoop: Democrats launch billboards outside hospitals to target Trump for 'Gutting Rural Health Care'
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Trump blasts Massie as 'the worst Republican Congressman' and says he's seeking a challenger to support
DEMS IN DISARRAY: AOC slams progressive critics for 'lying' about her Iron Dome stance in defense bill fight
BUDGET BATTLE LINES: Dems seek retaliation over GOP cuts as Thune calls for 'cooperation' on funding vote
FAITH UNDER FIRE: GOP lawmakers advocate for US condemnation of persecution against Christians in Muslim-majority nations
CIVIL WAR: 'Not going away': Inside the Epstein drama that's thrown House GOP into chaos
FLIP FLOP: Trump endorses GOP senator years after asserting 'I will never endorse this jerk again'
Across America
MAYOR BACKS DOWN: Louisville agrees to halt sanctuary policy after DOJ threatens lawsuit
CAMPUS CRACKDOWN: Columbia University disciplines 70 students more than a year after violent library takeover
JUDGMENT DAY: Newsom to decide on Menendez brothers’ parole by Labor Day weekend
TAKE TWO: Cuomo tones down Trump rhetoric after stunning loss to Mamdani in NYC mayor primary
'DISGUSTING': NYC councilwoman warns Mamdani victory will drive away key voting bloc: 'Afraid to live here'
VOTED OUT: Judges vote against extending Alina Habba's term as US attorney in New Jersey
