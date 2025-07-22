Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

Judges vote against extending Alina Habba's term as US attorney in New Jersey

New Jersey judges vote to replace Habba despite endorsements from law enforcement groups and DOJ leadership

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
Alina Habba swears to protect ‘American safety’ from those ‘violating federal law’ Video

Alina Habba swears to protect ‘American safety’ from those ‘violating federal law’

Interim Top Federal Prosecutor for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba addresses reports that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has allegedly ordered police to stop cooperating with ICE on ‘Hannity.’

Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba's future as the top prosecutor in the District of New Jersey was thrust into uncertainty Tuesday after district court judges voted against keeping her in the role.

Habba's 120-day term expires Tuesday night, and after convening behind closed doors Monday to consider extending her term, the judges voted to replace her with Desiree Grace, a career attorney and Habba's top assistant. Grace will take over the post temporarily beginning Wednesday.

Habba, who served as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and legal spokeswoman during his campaign, stirred controversy soon after she ascended to U.S. attorney.

She had Newark’s Democratic mayor, Ras Baraka, arrested in May for allegedly trespassing in an immigration detention facility. But Habba quickly dropped the charges, and a judge scolded her for the move, suggesting she was attempting to "satisfy public clamor." Baraka is now suing Habba for defamation.

ALINA HABBA: WE MUST REFOCUS TAXPAYER DOLLARS ON IMPORTANT THINGS

Alina Habba speaks from behind a podium

Alina Habba speaks after being sworn in as interim US Attorney General for New Jersey, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on March 28, 2025. (Pool File via AP)

Trump made clear this month he wanted to keep Habba as U.S. attorney, nominating her for the full four-year position earlier this month. Habba has also nabbed endorsements from several law enforcement groups, who have praised her as a tough prosecutor who will prioritize street crime.

But Habba has also been heavily criticized for having no prior prosecutorial experience and politicizing the role, including by saying on a right-wing podcast after she took the job that she hoped to help "turn New Jersey red." 

Habba has no current path to Senate confirmation after New Jersey’s two Democratic senators, Cory Booker and Andy Kim, submitted blue slips disapproving of her nomination.

Trump found a roundabout way to temporarily reinstate the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York, who had been in a situation similar to Habba's. Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended Habba on Monday and said the criticisms, including those from the senators and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, were a "smear campaign."

Habba has the "full confidence of DOJ leadership because she’s doing the job—aggressively, independently, and by the book," Blanche wrote on X on Monday. "The district judges should not be swayed by political noise. Keep her in place."

Fox News' Bill Mears contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

