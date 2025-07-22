Trump blasts Massie as 'the worst Republican Congressman' and says he's seeking a challenger to support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., calling the lawmaker "the worst Republican Congressman" in a Monday night Truth Social post, while noting that he is seeking a challenger he can support against the incumbent lawmaker.

"Thomas Massie, the worst Republican Congressman, and an almost guaranteed NO VOTE each and every time, is an Embarrassment to Kentucky. He’s lazy, slow moving, and totally disingenuous - A real loser! Never has anything positive to add. Looking for someone good to run against this guy, someone I can Endorse and vigorously campaign for!" Trump declared in the post.

The president's post linked to a video by MAGA KY targeting the congressman for ouster. "Let's fire Thomas Massie," the voiceover declares.

Fox News Digital reached out to Massie early on Tuesday morning, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Massie, a fiscal hawk, voted against passage of the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Trump has been a vociferous critic of the congressman.

In a Truth Social post last month, the president asserted that Massie "is not MAGA," and declared, "we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard."

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk has indicated that he will donate to support Massie's re-election bid.