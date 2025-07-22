Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Trump blasts Massie as 'the worst Republican Congressman' and says he's seeking a challenger to support

Massie voted against passage of the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Trump says Massie is 'gonna be history' as 'big beautiful bill' jumps final hurdles to passage Video

Trump says Massie is 'gonna be history' as 'big beautiful bill' jumps final hurdles to passage

President Donald Trump slammed Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie for his opposition to the 'big beautiful bill' as it passed out of the Senate.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., calling the lawmaker "the worst Republican Congressman" in a Monday night Truth Social post, while noting that he is seeking a challenger he can support against the incumbent lawmaker.

"Thomas Massie, the worst Republican Congressman, and an almost guaranteed NO VOTE each and every time, is an Embarrassment to Kentucky. He’s lazy, slow moving, and totally disingenuous - A real loser! Never has anything positive to add. Looking for someone good to run against this guy, someone I can Endorse and vigorously campaign for!" Trump declared in the post.

The president's post linked to a video by MAGA KY targeting the congressman for ouster. "Let's fire Thomas Massie," the voiceover declares.

ELON MUSK INDICATES HE'LL DONATE TO REP. THOMAS MASSIE, A REPUBLICAN WHO HAS BEEN EXCORIATED BY TRUMP

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Rep. Thomas Massie

Left: President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2025; Right: Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Left: WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Right: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Massie early on Tuesday morning, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Massie, a fiscal hawk, voted against passage of the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

TRUMP SAYS MASSIE IS 'GONNA BE HISTORY’ AS ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ JUMPS FINAL HURDLES TO PASSAGE

President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025 in Washington, D.C. ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump has been a vociferous critic of the congressman.

In a Truth Social post last month, the president asserted that Massie "is not MAGA," and declared, "we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard."

TARGETED BY TRUMP, REPUBLICAN REP. THOMAS MASSIE HAULS IN CAMPAIGN CASH

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., arrives for the House Republican Conference caucus meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk has indicated that he will donate to support Massie's re-election bid.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics