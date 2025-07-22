5 bizarre moments from Hunter Biden's interview meltdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden covered a lot of ground during his hourslong, profanity-laden meltdown on the "Channel 5" podcast this weekend, but some moments stood out among all the rest.

Biden spoke with host Andrew Callaghan for roughly three hours, and the former president's son took care to hash out all of his political grievances, taking aim at everyone from President Donald Trump to actor George Clooney. Here are five of the most unusual moments from Biden's extended tirade.

1. George Clooney sabotaged Joe Biden's campaign

Biden had some particularly vulgar words for Clooney, who he claims sabotaged former President Joe Biden's re-election effort with the "blessing" of former President Barack Obama and his cohorts.

"F--- him! F--- him and f--- everybody around him. I don’t have to be f---ing nice. Number one, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. George Clooney is not a f---ing actor. He is a f---ing, I don’t know what he is, he’s a brand," Biden said.

He and Callaghan were discussing Clooney’s infamous New York Times guest essay that became a key moment in the pressure campaign for Joe Biden to drop out of the race. The "Ocean's 11" actor penned the essay, which called for Biden to be replaced as the Democratic nominee, less than two weeks after the former president had a disastrous debate performance against Trump.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f---ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

Hunter unloaded on the actor, asking, "Why do I have to f---ing listen to you?" and accusing him of having lied about his father experiencing memory lapses at a June 2024 fundraiser.

"What do you have to do with f---ing anything?… What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f---ing life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full-page ad in the f---ing New York Times to undermine the president?" Hunter fumed.

2. Biden says ‘F-- you’ to Americans concerned about immigration

Biden compared Trump and his supporters to Confederates and the Ku Klux Klan when the conversation turned toward immigration.

Trump, he said, is a "f---ing thug" who is deporting illegal immigrants to a "concentration camp" in El Salvador.

Biden said America gets stuck in a "permanent Jim Crow loop" that when the "more perfect union" is nearly realized, a "symbiosis between money and power" ruins it.

"There is a minority group that those in power, that came into power through democratically elected means, are going to target this minority group because they're stealing all the jobs," he said, as clips played of Trump from 2016 speaking about "Mexico not sending their best" and claims of migrants "eating the dogs" in Ohio.

"And what we're going to do is we're going to send masked men to this marginalized group, and we are going to take them, put them on planes, put them on buses, put them on trains and send them to a prison camp in a foreign country," Biden fumed.

"What am I describing right then? Am I describing Germany? Or am I just describing the United States right now? Because I will tell you what. You think that the prison in El Salvador is not a f---ing concentration camp, you're out of your f---ing mind."

Biden then claimed White men are "4-5 times more likely" to commit a violent crime than illegal immigrants.

3. Biden says his father was on Ambien before disastrous debate with Trump

Biden became animated when the conversation turned to his father's disastrous debate performance against Trump in 2024, a debate that ultimately proved fatal to his campaign.

He revealed that his father was taking Ambien to sleep while on the campaign trail.

"I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world, basically, the mileage that he could have flown around the world, three times. He's 81 years old. He's tired as s---. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep," he said.

"He gets up on the stage. And he looks like he's a deer in the headlights. And it feeds into every f---ing story that anybody wants to tell," Hunter went on, claiming that CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s book relied on several anonymous sources for his related expose because, in reality, no one had spoken out against Joe.

"If this was a conspiracy… somehow the entirety of a White House in which you're literally living on top of each other has kept their mouth shut about you now, like what? And what's the conspiracy? Did Joe Biden get old? Yeah, he got old. He got old before our eyes. The people that came out against him were who — nobody — except Speaker Emerita Pelosi did not give a full-throated endorsement, which allowed everybody else to kind of go, ‘OK.'

"Who came out full-throated? Progressives. AOC, Bernie, the entire progressive wing, [Silicon Valley congressman] Ro Khanna. The entirety of the progressive side of the Democratic Party said Joe Biden has got more of our agenda accomplished in four years than any president in history. The largest investment into climate change in history, just that alone. And so he gets over the hump. He goes and does Stephanopoulos, and everybody said that's not enough."

4. Biden unleashes on Democratic strategists, Obama allies

Biden eventually turned his ire toward Democratic strategists who he says sabotaged his father's campaign, including David Axelrod, James Carville and the former Obama staffers behind "Pod Save America."

"James Carville—who hasn’t run a race in 40 f--ing years—and David Axelrod, who had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama. And that was because of Barack Obama—not because of f---ing David Axelrod. And David Plouffe, and all of these guys, and the Pod Save America guys, who were junior f---ing speechwriters on Barack Obama’s Senate staff, who have been dining out on the relationship with him for years, making millions of dollars," Biden said.

"[They’re] White millionaires that are dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago living in Beverly f---ing Hills telling the rest of the world what Black voters in South Carolina really want or what the waitress living outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin [wants]," he continued.

"I hear Rahm Emanuel's going to run for president," he added incredulously. "I think David Axelrod is going to run his campaign for him … there’s a f---ing answer; geniuses all."

5. Biden rips top Democrats for ‘undermining’ Kamala Harris campaign

Biden praised former Vice President Kamala Harris during one of the few positive moments in the interview, but he then turned it around to criticize former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Obama and other Democrats for failing to support her fully.

"She did everything that she could to support my dad," Biden said of Harris. "I truly love her like family, and I think that she would have made an incredible president."

"You know who did not want Kamala Harris to be president, and did not want her to be the nominee? Nancy Pelosi didn't want her to be. None of Nancy Pelosi's people wanted her to be. They wanted an open convention. They wanted a floor fight. I don't know what the hell they wanted, but they wanted to anoint whoever they were going to anoint to become the next president of the United States," he continued.

"Joe Biden, I think, did the most selfless thing that I know of any politician in the history of this f---ing country did. He stepped aside to save the party and in that void filled the only person that he would ever, ever, ever endorse out of the gate, because he chose her as his vice president," Biden added.

"I don't know what happened in that election. I don't think that it was her fault necessarily. I don't think that it was anybody's fault except this," he said. "One of the reasons that people would stick with my dad is because of the loyalty that they had to him. And you had to be unified. You have to make it feel like you're part of something. What they proved, what the Democratic Party proved is they have no guts."

