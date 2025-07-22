Salvadoran president responds to Hunter Biden's invasion threat: What is he 'sniffing'?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele responded late Monday to having his country under the threat of invasion from a future "President Hunter Biden."

Bukele, who has emerged as a top ally of President Donald Trump and a partner in the U.S. leader's mass deportation operations targeting illegal immigrants, appeared to laugh off the threat.

"Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk?" Bukele replied on X, where he shared a snippet of Biden's interview with podcaster Andrew Callaghan.

"These guys think that we need to run away from all values in order for us to lead," Biden fumed in the clip, initially speaking about the conservative right.

KAINE BREAKS INTO SPANISH AS DEMS FORCE VOTE TARGETING TRUMP-EL SALVADOR ALLIANCE OVER DEPORTATIONS

"I say, f--- you. How are we getting those people back from f---ing El Salvador?"

"Because I'll tell you what, if I became president… I would pick up the phone and call the f---ing president of El Salvador and say, 'You either f---ing send [illegal immigrants imprisoned in CECOT penitentiary] back or I'm going to f---ing invade."

Biden then accused Trump and Bukele of a "f---ing crime" and labeled both men "f---ing dictator-thug[s]."

The retort called back to Biden's history of drug use, which notably included a revelation he made to CBS that he would smoke "anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine," including "more Parmesan cheese than anyone you know."

Biden's interview touched on that history, including the incident in which he swore on a federal firearms form that he was not using controlled substances at the time of purchase.

BUKELE MOCKS ABREGO GARCIA'S TORTURE CLAIMS WITH PRISON HIGHLIGHT REEL

Bukele followed up by sharing news coverage of a three-party prisoner swap between the U.S., El Salvador and Venezuela, to illustrate ongoing cooperation with the U.S.'s current leadership.

"Maduro's regime was satisfied with the exchange agreement; that’s why they accepted it," Bukele said, adding that Caracas strongman Nicolas Maduro's regime now "shout[s] and express[es] outrage – but not because they disagree with the deal, rather because they just realized they are left without hostages from the most powerful country in the world."

Bukele had agreed to fly Venezuelan deportees from the U.S. who had been held at CECOT back to Caracas, as the Maduro regime in turn released several Americans being held captive. Venezuela had not initially been accepting of deported illegal immigrant nationals captured by U.S. authorities.

Ten U.S. citizens or legal-permanent residents, who had been held by Maduro, were released, according Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Until today, more Americans were wrongfully held in Venezuela than any other country in the world. It is unacceptable that Venezuelan regime representatives arrested and jailed U.S. nationals under highly questionable circumstances and without proper due process," Rubio said in a statement.

Bukele also highlighted a clip of U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler calling him a "good friend" of the U.S.