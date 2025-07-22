Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump endorses GOP senator years after asserting 'I will never endorse this jerk again'

Trump is backing Sen. Mike Rounds, referring to him as 'An America First Patriot'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Sen. Mike Rounds speaks to Fox News Digital from Reagan National Economic Forum Video

Sen. Mike Rounds speaks to Fox News Digital from Reagan National Economic Forum

Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds spoke to Fox News Digital about the U.S.’ efforts to remain the world’s economic and military leader as China makes technological advances.

After lambasting GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota in 2022 and vowing that he would never endorse the lawmaker again, President Donald Trump issued a full-throated endorsement of the incumbent Republican senator in a Truth Social post on Monday.

Trump previously endorsed Rounds in 2020, but then excoriated the senator in 2022 after Rounds appeared on ABC's "This Week" and described the 2020 election as "fair."

"'Senator’ Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020," Trump declared at the beginning of a lengthy statement in January 2022.

GOP SENATOR INVITES TRUMP TO ‘AN APPRECIATION EVENT LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN' IN DEEP-RED STATE

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa outside the West Wing of the White House on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again," Trump later said in the statement.

"The Radical Left Democrats and RINOS, like ‘Senator’ Mike Rounds, do not make it easy for our Country to succeed. He is a weak and ineffective leader, and I hereby firmly pledge that he will never receive my endorsement again!" Trump asserted in that statement several years ago.

But in an about-face, Trump has endorsed Rounds for re-election

US CAN'T CUT CHINA OFF COMPLETELY, BUT MUST DEFEND AI AND AMERICAN INNOVATION FROM NONSTOP THEFT: SEN ROUNDS

Sen. Mike Rounds

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., leaves the weekly Republican Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

In a Monday Truth Social post, the president called the senator "An America First Patriot," declaring, "Mike Rounds has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Tuesday morning but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

TRUMP BLASTS MASSIE AS ‘THE WORST REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN’ AND SAYS HE'S SEEKING A CHALLENGER TO SUPPORT

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rounds thanked Trump for the endorsement on Monday in posts on X, adding, "I look forward to working with you to make America even better!"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.