Persecutions

GOP lawmakers advocate for US condemnation of persecution against Christians in Muslim-majority nations

'We cannot sit on the sidelines as Christians around the world are being persecuted for declaring Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior,' Hawley said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Trump says his admin will 'bring religion back to our country' Video

Trump says his admin will 'bring religion back to our country'

President Donald Trump joked about ending the separation of church and state during a speech at the White House on Thursday.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is pushing a resolution that would indicate that the Senate denounces the persecution of Christians in Muslim-majority nations, while Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.V., and several other House Republicans are pushing a House version that would declare the lower chamber's condemnation of such persecution.

The resolutions urge the president to prioritize the defense of persecuted Christians in America's foreign policy, including via "diplomatic engagement with Muslim-majority countries" as well as "efforts to stabilize the Middle East."

The proposed resolutions also urge the president to leverage the diplomatic toolkit "to advance the protection of persecuted Christians worldwide and within Muslim-majority countries."

AMERICANS LOOK AT THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND SEE A ‘DUMPSTER FIRE’: SEN. JOSH HAWLEY

Sen. Josh Hawley

 Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be attorney general, during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in the Hart building on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, which did not provide comment.

"Our country was founded on religious liberty. We cannot sit on the sidelines as Christians around the world are being persecuted for declaring Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. We must condemn these heinous crimes," Hawley said, according to press releases issued by the offices of Hawley and Moore.

"Year after year, the number of Christians murdered by extremists in Nigeria has numbered in the thousands. Millions more have been displaced. We cannot allow this to continue. I urge my colleagues to join me in condemning the persecution of Christians around the world by supporting this resolution."

CHRISTIANS INCREASINGLY PERSECUTED WORLDWIDE AS ‘MODERN AND HISTORICAL FACTORS CONVERGE’

Cross against an orange-colored sky

Sunset silhouettes a cross on top of Salvation Mountain May 30, 2002 near Niland, CA, east of the Salton Sea.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

Original cosponsors in the House included GOP Reps. Greg Steube of Florida, Michael Guest of Mississippi, Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, Addison McDowell of North Carolina, Brandon Gill of Texas, Pat Harrigan of North Carolina, and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.

While not an original cosponsor, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, is a cosponsor of the resolution in the House, according to congress.gov.

FEARS REMAIN THIS EASTER THAT CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA ARE BEING ‘WIPED OUT’ BY MUSLIM EXTREMISTS

Rep. Riley Moore

Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) speaks at a post-meeting press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 14, 2025. (BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"Around the world, our brothers and sisters in Christ face rampant persecution for simply acknowledging the name of Jesus. That is unacceptable. In Nigeria alone, more than 50,000 Christians have been martyred and more than 5 million have been displaced simply for professing their faith. During a Divine Liturgy in Damascus last month, an islamic jihadist opened fire on worshippers and detonated an explosive device — killing at least 30 and wounding dozens more. These examples illustrate the violence and death Christians face on a daily basis," Moore said, according to press releases.

"Unfortunately, decades of U.S. foreign policy blunders have exacerbated this crisis, with ethno-religious cleansing accelerating in Iraq after our failure to stabilize the country following the 2003 invasion. We as lawmakers cannot continue to sit idly by. I urge my colleagues to join me in condemning the persecution of Christians across the globe."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

