Fox News Politics Newsletter: DeSantis sends 'Chuck Norris' deputy after fugitive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-DHS pulls funding from groups with ‘alleged terrorist ties’ after watchdog report

-Giving Putin the Donbas would hand Moscow powerful leverage over Kyiv’s financial survival

-Vance says National Guard is 'busting their a--' in Washington, floats mission could last longer than 30 days

DeSantis: State line won't protect criminal illegals; sends 'Chuck Norris' deputy to nab fugitive trucker

EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent his deputy to California to pick up fugitive Harjinder Singh – an illegal immigrant from India who allegedly killed three motorists after making an illegal U-turn in his big-rig on Florida's Turnpike near Port St. Lucie.

"I have dispatched my new lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, to California to apprehend Harjinder Singh ," DeSantis told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Fleeing to a sanctuary state will not prevent him from facing justice in Florida—and we will make sure of that."

"He will be held accountable for his criminal actions."…READ MORE.



White House

MOTHER'S BETRAYAL: FBI arrests woman on 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' hiding in India, transports back to US for prosecution

'STUPID HIPPIES': White House blasts 'crazy communists' protesting DC clean-up, says 'stupid White hippies' terrorize residents

'POLITICAL SCANDAL': Hillary Clinton slapped with ethics complaint targeting her law license over role in Russiagate scandal

POLLS AND PAYROLL: Trump admin bans federal work-study funds from supporting political activism on college campuses

SWEEP SUCCESS: SCOOP: White House touts guns and drug haul removed from DC streets as Trump’s crime blitz nets 550 arrests

'SAFE AGAIN': Top law enforcement agency offers cash awards for tips leading to DC arrests amid Trump's crime crackdown

HIDDEN TESTIMONY: Second federal judge blocks Justice Department bid to release Jeffrey Epstein grand jury files

CRIME CRACKDOWN: FBI's Kash Patel vows agency won't stop combating DC crime until 'every community is safe' after 550 arrests

World Stage

THREAT LEVEL ESCALATED: NATO scrambles warplanes as Russia hits near Romanian border in Ukraine

FRONTLINE ECONOMY: Giving Putin the Donbas would hand Moscow powerful leverage over Kyiv’s financial survival

Capitol Hill

RULES FOR THEE: 'Full of s---': New York Republican accuses state Dems of hypocrisy in redistricting push

DEMOCRACY DISRUPTED: House Democrat clashes with activists over Israel 'genocide' as pro-Palestinian protests derail town hall

Across America

HOUSE CALL SHOWDOWN: Letitia James' lawyer blasts Ed Martin's 'bizarre' 'stunt' at New York AG's house

LOGISTICS IN CHAOS: Illegal trucker ‘deported himself to CA,' lawmaker says, while revealing systemic crisis in transportation

REDISTRICTING REVISIONISM: Newsom-style redistricting efforts critiqued by California Democrats as recently as July, statements show

MANHATTAN MADNESS: Mamdani sidesteps 'communism' question, says his campaign is about 'distribution of wealth'

BORDER BRUTALITY: FIRST ON FOX: Two illegal aliens charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, and kidnapping of woman in Kansas: ICE

RADICAL SHUTDOWN: Stefanik booed offstage as protesters chant 'traitor' during upstate New York memorial event

MOST WANTED: ICE arrests 65 illegal aliens in sanctuary state operation targeting gangs, transnational organized crime