Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: DeSantis sends 'Chuck Norris' deputy after fugitive

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-DHS pulls funding from groups with ‘alleged terrorist ties’ after watchdog report

-Giving Putin the Donbas would hand Moscow powerful leverage over Kyiv’s financial survival

-Vance says National Guard is 'busting their a--' in Washington, floats mission could last longer than 30 days

DeSantis: State line won't protect criminal illegals; sends 'Chuck Norris' deputy to nab fugitive trucker

EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent his deputy to California to pick up fugitive Harjinder Singh – an illegal immigrant from India who allegedly killed three motorists after making an illegal U-turn in his big-rig on Florida's Turnpike near Port St. Lucie.

"I have dispatched my new lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, to California to apprehend Harjinder Singh," DeSantis told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Fleeing to a sanctuary state will not prevent him from facing justice in Florida—and we will make sure of that."

"He will be held accountable for his criminal actions."…READ MORE.
 

ron-de-santis-getty

Gov. Ron DeSantis (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

White House

MOTHER'S BETRAYAL: FBI arrests woman on 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' hiding in India, transports back to US for prosecution

FBI agents

FBI Houston confirmed the suspect claimed to be a hate crime victim. (Getty Images)

'STUPID HIPPIES': White House blasts 'crazy communists' protesting DC clean-up, says 'stupid White hippies' terrorize residents

'POLITICAL SCANDAL': Hillary Clinton slapped with ethics complaint targeting her law license over role in Russiagate scandal

Hillary Clinton speaking at event

Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families 2025 on March 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California. ( (Getty Images)

POLLS AND PAYROLL: Trump admin bans federal work-study funds from supporting political activism on college campuses

SWEEP SUCCESS: SCOOP: White House touts guns and drug haul removed from DC streets as Trump’s crime blitz nets 550 arrests

'SAFE AGAIN': Top law enforcement agency offers cash awards for tips leading to DC arrests amid Trump's crime crackdown

DC's Union Station as National Guard troops stand watch

The National Guard ramped up its presence in the nation's capital this week, including dozens who stood guard outside DC's Union Station. (FOX NEWS DIGITAL)

HIDDEN TESTIMONY: Second federal judge blocks Justice Department bid to release Jeffrey Epstein grand jury files

CRIME CRACKDOWN: FBI's Kash Patel vows agency won't stop combating DC crime until 'every community is safe' after 550 arrests

World Stage

THREAT LEVEL ESCALATED: NATO scrambles warplanes as Russia hits near Romanian border in Ukraine

German Eurofighter Typhoon jet

The Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon of the German Air Force takes off from Los Llanos military air base during the Tactical Leadership Program in Albacete, Spain, on November 21, 2024.  (Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FRONTLINE ECONOMY: Giving Putin the Donbas would hand Moscow powerful leverage over Kyiv’s financial survival

Capitol Hill

RULES FOR THEE: 'Full of s---': New York Republican accuses state Dems of hypocrisy in redistricting push

DEMOCRACY DISRUPTED: House Democrat clashes with activists over Israel 'genocide' as pro-Palestinian protests derail town hall

Wesley Bell and an unrelated Gaza protest

Rep. Wesley Bell faced pro-Palestinian protesters at a heated town hall on Tuesday night. (Left: Pro-Palestine protest in New York City, Aug. 16, 2025 / Right: Rep. Wesley Bell on July 23, 2025) (Getty Images)

Across America 

HOUSE CALL SHOWDOWN: Letitia James' lawyer blasts Ed Martin's 'bizarre' 'stunt' at New York AG's house

Ed Martin, Letitia James

Ed Martin and NY AG Letitia James (Getty Images)

LOGISTICS IN CHAOS: Illegal trucker ‘deported himself to CA,' lawmaker says, while revealing systemic crisis in transportation

REDISTRICTING REVISIONISM: Newsom-style redistricting efforts critiqued by California Democrats as recently as July, statements show

gavin-newsom-redistricting-speech

California Gov. Gavin Newsom gives a speech on redistricting. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

MANHATTAN MADNESS: Mamdani sidesteps 'communism' question, says his campaign is about 'distribution of wealth'

BORDER BRUTALITY: FIRST ON FOX: Two illegal aliens charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, and kidnapping of woman in Kansas: ICE

RADICAL SHUTDOWN: Stefanik booed offstage as protesters chant 'traitor' during upstate New York memorial event

Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks to reporters

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., answered reporter questions after she was booed offstage at an event in her home district.  (WFFF)

MOST WANTED: ICE arrests 65 illegal aliens in sanctuary state operation targeting gangs, transnational organized crime

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue