DeSantis: State line won't protect criminal illegals; sends 'Chuck Norris' deputy to nab fugitive trucker

EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent his deputy to California to pick up fugitive Harjinder Singh – an illegal immigrant from India who allegedly killed three motorists after making an illegal U-turn in his big-rig on Florida's Turnpike near Port St. Lucie.

"I have dispatched my new lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, to California to apprehend Harjinder Singh," DeSantis told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Fleeing to a sanctuary state will not prevent him from facing justice in Florida—and we will make sure of that."

"He will be held accountable for his criminal actions."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKER ACCUSED OF KILLING THREE PEOPLE FAILED ENGLISH, ROAD SIGN TESTS: DOT

Singh fled to the "sanctuary" Golden State – where he had also obtained his commercial driver's license (CDL) – after he allegedly killed three people in a minivan who were traveling on Florida's Turnpike between the Yeehaw Junction and Fort Pierce exits.

Singh allegedly utilized a narrow median crossover clearly marked for only emergency vehicles, and blocked all northbound lanes in attempting the maneuver – which led to the van slamming into the trailer and being wedged beneath; killing its occupants.

Collins, who was appointed lieutenant governor last week after the prior departure of Jeanette Nunez, is a former state senator and wounded veteran from Tampa.

DeSantis notably nicknamed Collins "the Chuck Norris of Florida Politics" for his earnestness and eagerness to pitch in extremely sensitive situations, including the return of Jewish Americans from Israel after the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Collins flew west on Wednesday afternoon to retrieve Singh.

DESANTIS PICKS THE CHUCK NORRIS OF FLORIDA POLITICS AS NEW TOP DEPUTY

"Florida lost three innocent lives at the hands of an illegal immigrant who never should have been in this country to begin with," he told Fox News Digital in further exclusive comments.

"I believe in a government that doesn’t look the other way, but takes the time to enforce the law and hold criminals fully accountable: That’s why I’m en route to California right now to ensure this individual is extradited back to Florida."

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said on Wednesday that Singh appeared to believe he would be safer in California due to its sanctuary state status; which contrasts with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier enforcing state laws meant to keep illegal immigrants out of the Sunshine State.

Those policies are currently under judicial scrutiny in Miami, where Obama-appointed federal Judge Kathleen Williams ordered the state to stop enforcing it.

After local authorities in some quarters were found to reportedly be continuing to utilize the law, Williams ordered Uthmeier in July to begin producing regular reports on cases being brought on illegal immigration-related grounds, according to the AP.

DeSantis is expected to comment further on Singh's return at an unrelated presser Wednesday afternoon.

Singh attempted to obtain work authorization when he first entered illegally in 2020, but was rebuffed by the first Trump administration.

Mast said earlier Wednesday that the case shows the transportation sector and CDL training facilities must be more vigilant in checking on who is driving commercial vehicles on America's highways and tollways.