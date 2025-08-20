FBI arrests woman on 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' hiding in India, transports to US for prosecution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI captured and arrested an individual on the FBI’s "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, in India, for a warrant alleging the murder of her 6-year-old son, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital has learned that Rodriguez Singh had an active federal warrant for "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution," and an active Texas state warrant for "capital murder of a person under 10 years of age."

Rodriguez-Singh allegedly fled the United States to avoid prosecution on charges related to the murder of her child, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.

On Oct. 3, 2024, an INTERPOL Red Notice was published for Rodriguez Singh and submitted to all member countries, including India. At that time, an extradition packet for Singh was also submitted.

The FBI, in coordination with Indian authorities and INTERPOL, arrested Rodriguez Singh in India. She has been transported to the United States and the FBI will turn her over to Texas authorities.

"The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list exists for cases just like this — where a dangerous fugitive thought she could run, hide overseas, and escape justice," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital. "Thanks to relentless FBI work and our international partnerships, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is back on American soil to face accountability for the horrific murder of her own child."

Patel added: "Justice has no borders, and today the American people can see that we will never stop pursuing those who prey on the most innocent among us."

On March 20, 2023, the Everman Police Department was asked by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to conduct a welfare check on the 6-year-old son of Rodriguez Singh, after the child had not been seen since October 2022, according to the FBI.

Singh’s son had numerous health and developmental issues, including a severe developmental disorder, social disorder, bone density issues, chronic lung disease, pulmonary edema and estropia, according to officials.

During the welfare check, officials said Rodriguez Singh lied to investigators and indicated that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022.

On March 22, 2023, Rodriguez Singh, her husband and six other juvenile children boarded an international flight to India, the FBI said, adding that investigators confirmed that the missing child was not present and never boarded that flight.

On Oct. 31, 2023, Rodriguez Singh was charged with capital murder in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas.

On Nov. 2, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez Singh in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, after she was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Rodriguez Singh was added to the "most wanted" list in July.

Rodriguez Singh is the fourth person arrested on the "most wanted" list under Patel's leadership.