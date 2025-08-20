Top law enforcement agency offers cash awards for tips leading to DC arrests amid Trump's crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that there will be $500 awards doled out for tips that lead to an arrest in Washington, D.C.

"We have now made over 550 arrests in Washington, DC and have taken 76 illegal firearms off the streets—saving lives. You can help— [US Marshals Service] is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest. Together, we will make DC safe again!" Bondi posted to X on Wednesday morning with a QR code.

The crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital continues in coordination with local and federal agencies after President Donald Trump announced a takeover of the city’s police force earlier this month.

With Immigration and Customs Enforcement out, many of the arrests have been immigration-related, but roughly half of the over 200 non-immigration arrests have been in the high-crime Wards 7 and 8, a White House analysis explained, according to Axios.

"In other news, on the home front, President Trump's efforts to make DC safe again are working. There have been a total of 465 arrests since the start of this operation. On Thursday, August 7th. Last night, there were a total of 52 arrests, including the arrest of an illegal alien MS-13 gang member with convictions for DWI and drug possession," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the outstanding work of both federal and local law enforcement, dangerous gang members like the one picked up last night will not be allowed on the streets of our nation's capital," she continued.

On immigration, Bondi issued an order last week giving local police the ability to comply with federal immigration authorities, despite the city having its own sanctuary laws.

The DC Police Union, who’s backing the move from the Trump administration, said on Monday that there’s been a 46% decrease in robberies, an 83% decrease in carjackings, a 21% decrease in car theft, and a 22% decrease in violent crime.

"While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act in order to make these changes permanent," the union posted on Monday.

There’s been opposition from Democrats on the takeover, with some criticizing the level of law enforcement presence, including the National Guard, on city streets.

"American soldiers and airmen policing American citizens on American soil is #UnAmerican," Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted from her personal account last week.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has also maintained a sharp tone against the takeover.

"Let us be clear: armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil. Instead of making DC more secure, it undermines public safety and endangers our democracy. It’s DC today, but the same dangerous strategy can be deployed to occupy any American community," he tweeted on Tuesday.