Washington DC

Top law enforcement agency offers cash awards for tips leading to DC arrests amid Trump's crime crackdown

Attorney general announces $500 awards after hundreds of criminals arrested in the nation's capital

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Anti-Trump protesters turn out to rallies in Washington DC, across country Video

Anti-Trump protesters turn out to rallies in Washington DC, across country

Protesters expressed their discontent with the Trump administration at rallies near the White House on Saturday. (Credit: @pslnational via Storyful / The Associated Press)

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that there will be $500 awards doled out for tips that lead to an arrest in Washington, D.C.

"We have now made over 550 arrests in Washington, DC and have taken 76 illegal firearms off the streets—saving lives. You can help— [US Marshals Service] is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest. Together, we will make DC safe again!" Bondi posted to X on Wednesday morning with a QR code.

The crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital continues in coordination with local and federal agencies after President Donald Trump announced a takeover of the city’s police force earlier this month.

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on May 6, 2025. (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

With Immigration and Customs Enforcement out, many of the arrests have been immigration-related, but roughly half of the over 200 non-immigration arrests have been in the high-crime Wards 7 and 8, a White House analysis explained, according to Axios.

"In other news, on the home front, President Trump's efforts to make DC safe again are working. There have been a total of 465 arrests since the start of this operation. On Thursday, August 7th. Last night, there were a total of 52 arrests, including the arrest of an illegal alien MS-13 gang member with convictions for DWI and drug possession," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday. 

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the outstanding work of both federal and local law enforcement, dangerous gang members like the one picked up last night will not be allowed on the streets of our nation's capital," she continued.

On immigration, Bondi issued an order last week giving local police the ability to comply with federal immigration authorities, despite the city having its own sanctuary laws.

The DC Police Union, who’s backing the move from the Trump administration, said on Monday that there’s been a 46% decrease in robberies, an 83% decrease in carjackings, a 21% decrease in car theft, and a 22% decrease in violent crime.  

Crime in Washington DC

The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department conduct a traffic stop near the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 14, 2025. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act in order to make these changes permanent," the union posted on Monday.

There’s been opposition from Democrats on the takeover, with some criticizing the level of law enforcement presence, including the National Guard, on city streets.

"American soldiers and airmen policing American citizens on American soil is #UnAmerican," Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted from her personal account last week.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a press conference after President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb has also maintained a sharp tone against the takeover.

"Let us be clear: armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil. Instead of making DC more secure, it undermines public safety and endangers our democracy. It’s DC today, but the same dangerous strategy can be deployed to occupy any American community," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

