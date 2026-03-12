Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House Of Representatives

Iran conflict could be push GOP needs for 2nd 'big, beautiful bill'

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington warned a 2nd bill would have to happen soon

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Global oil crisis?: US targets Iran as Hormuz shipping comes under fire Video

Global oil crisis?: US targets Iran as Hormuz shipping comes under fire

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot shares more on U.S. and Israeli airstrikes hammering Iranian targets while Tehran retaliates against oil tankers and the Strait of Hormuz on ‘Americas Newsroom.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top House Republicans are eyeing a surge in military funding as the U.S. continues its joint operation with Israel against Iran, and some are arguing that a second "big, beautiful bill" is the vehicle to get it done.

Republicans are discussing the possibility of supplemental funding to aid the U.S. effort as Iran continues to retaliate against allies in the region. 

Senior House GOP lawmakers told Fox News Digital that the resulting heightened national security environment means that Congress has a responsibility to ensure the Armed Forces are prepared for whatever threats may arise. At the same time, they're skeptical that Democrats will provide the votes necessary to pass such a funding bill through traditional means.

"They are certainly not going to spend an additional dime on the military, on security, on any of the things that we care about," Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital of the opposing party. "The threats around the world have never been higher. They've never been greater. And we have to recapitalize after four just disastrous years of President Biden completely decimating our military."

OPERATION EPIC FURY SURVIVES SENATE CHALLENGE AS REPUBLICANS CLOSE RANKS BEHIND TRUMP

Mourners reaching out to touch coffins while holding pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a funeral in Isfahan.

Mourners reach out to coffins during a funeral for people killed during the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Isfahan, Iran, on March 5, 2026. (Payman Shahsanaei/ISNA via AP)

"So this conflict right now, and the future of our country and our Western values, have to be secured by additional defense spending, which can only happen in a reconciliation bill."

Republicans passed a sweeping tax and policy bill last summer dubbed President Donald Trump's landmark One Big, Beautiful Bill Act. It was done via the budget reconciliation process, which allows the party in power to change broad swaths of fiscal law while sidelining the minority party — in this case, Democrats.

It makes that possible by lowering the threshold for advancing legislation in the Senate from 60 votes to a simple majority, lining it up with the House.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: GOP TARGETS AFFORDABILITY WITH RECONCILIATION 2.0 PLAN AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said he believed an additional funding package for Iran was inevitable but added, "The politics are such that there's no guarantee that the supplemental will pass."

"On top of that, the president has been talking about a big capital investment to modernize the military," Arrington told Fox News Digital. 

"If we can't get Democrats to support either of those endeavors — I think we've got a better chance of getting support on an emergency supplemental than we do on a one-time capital investment — but I think that reconciliation may be the only train leaving the station that could address those important things."

House Republicans gather at a press conference

Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger speaks during a press conference with other members of the Republican Study Committee as well as members of House Republican leadership in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 28, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Pfluger also signaled a broader path: "Is it specific to Iran or is it more general and more broad to just increasing defense spending and making sure that our military has what they need to deter Iran and others? I think that's probably the more likely path."

However, he noted that reconciliation meant that spending would likely have to be offset by cuts elsewhere, something that could appease fiscal hawks wary of bloated spending levels.

"So where do we find the savings? I've got some ideas on that. I think it's related to fraud. I think there's a lot of money to be saved when we look at fraud, like what happened in Minnesota with the daycares and the billions of dollars that went out the window there," Pfluger said.

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO CONGRESS' OPTIONS ON HAMSTRINGING TRUMP'S WAR POWERS IN IRAN

The idea of a second reconciliation bill has already been met with skepticism by a significant number of Republicans, many of whom have cited the GOP's razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate.

But a senior House Republican who also spoke with Fox News Digital argued that the situation in Iran could bring the unity Republicans need.

"That would be the biggest motivating factor in another reconciliation bill," the lawmaker said.

Jodey Arrington

Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington speaks at a news conference after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on May 22, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

And Pfluger pointed out that there was precedent — Democrats passed two reconciliation bills themselves when they last controlled Congress at the beginning of former President Joe Biden's term.

"We should remind ourselves that they stuck together, and they were able to do that. So should we," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

But Arrington warned that lawmakers would have to move fast for something to be attainable.

"The window is closing, and I don't see us being able to do a reconciliation bill if we get past the spring, because we'll be too close to the election," Arrington said.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue