Trump says US 'totally destroying' Iran: 'Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today'

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. was "totally destroying" and "killing" Iran, warning to watch "what happens to these deranged scumbags today."

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran , militarily, economically, and otherwise," Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early morning hours on Friday.

"Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," he continued. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time."

Trump also appeared to signal significant developments later on Friday, writing, "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."

"They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" the president said.

The president's post comes nearly two weeks since he launched the U.S. war against Iran in conjunction with close U.S. ally Israel on February 28.

The effort has proven controversial, and Americans have been facing surging gas prices domestically during the conflict.

"The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Thursday.