GOP senator earns Dem backlash for 'enemy is inside the gates' comment about NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

'Republicans just want to Make America White Again,' Sen. Ed Markey asserted

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama declared "the enemy is inside the gates" when sharing a post on X that juxtaposed a photo of the September 11, 2001, terror attack on the Twin Towers with an image of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The post Tuberville shared was from an account called "End Wokeness," which included a message that read, "Less than 25 years apart." 

The image appears to show Mamdani hosting a Ramadan Iftar event at city hall, based on an Instagram post from an account called "muslimnews" that includes video footage which matches up with the image of Mamdani that End Wokeness shared on X.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI WILL BE FIRST MAYOR TO BE SWORN IN ON QURAN DURING NEW YORK CITY INAUGURATION

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

 U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks to reporters as he returns to his office at the U.S. Capitol on February 10, 2026 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Mamdani, who is both a Muslim and a democratic socialist, directly responded to Tuberville's remark.

"Let there be as much outrage from politicians in Washington when kids go hungry as there is when I break bread with New Yorkers," Mamdani wrote in a post on X when sharing Tuberville's tweet.

Democrats blasted Tuberville in response to the remark.

MAMDANI SPARKS VIRAL OUTRAGE OVER DINNER PHOTO WITH MAHMOUD KHALIL INSIDE GRACIE MANSION: ‘DISGRACEFUL’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference at the WIN NYC family shelter in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Racist. Islamophobic. Disgusting. Republicans just want to Make America White Again," Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts declared in a post on X. 

"This is mindless hate," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asserted in a post on X. "Muslim Americans are cops, doctors, nurses, teachers, bankers, bricklayers, mothers, fathers, neighbors, mayors, and more. Islamophobic hate like this is fundamentally un-American and we must confront and overcome it whenever it rears its ugly head."

Tuberville shared Schumer's post and declared, "Calling Radical Islam out for being a CULT doesn’t make you an ‘Islamophobe.’ Radical Islamists chant ‘death to America’ and would love to see every Christian and Jew murdered. Under Sharia Law, if you are not a Muslim, you are the ENEMY. Under Sharia Law, minorities are PERSECUTED. Under Sharia Law, women are SOLD, RAPED, and TRAFFICKED. Don’t believe me?? Read it for yourself! Radical Islam is NOT compatible with the Constitution and has NO PLACE IN AMERICA. I won’t be silenced about this."

MAMDANI TOUTS LANDMARK COURT VICTORY AGAINST REPEAT OFFENDER LANDLORD IN HOUSING ENFORCEMENT PUSH

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol after President Donald Trump selected Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to replace Kristi Noem as the Department of Homeland Security secretary on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Tuberville also posted "the enemy is inside the gates" on Dec. 31 when sharing a screenshot of a New York Times headline about Mamdani being slated to be the first Big Apple mayor to use a Quran for his swearing in.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

