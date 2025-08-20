Illegal migrants charged with rape, aggravated sodomy and kidnapping of woman in Kansas: ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Two illegal migrants from Guatemala currently living in the U.S. were charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, and the kidnapping of a woman from an Oklahoma casino earlier this week.

The victim told police that she was taken by the two illegal migrants against her will from the First Council Casino & Resort in Newkirk, Oklahoma, and was raped and assaulted repeatedly while traveling from Oklahoma to Arkansas City, Kansas.

Luis Miguel Dominguez-Barrios, an illegal migrant from Guatemala, crossed the southern border illegally on August 31, 2013, and was subsequently released by the Obama Administration.

Dominguez-Barrios had previously been arrested for disorderly conduct, domestic violence, and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Jose Fernando-Lux Morales, who is also an illegal migrant from Guatemala, crossed the southern border illegally as an unaccompanied minor in 2018.

Dominguez-Barrios, currently being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated kidnapping, and his alleged accomplice Fernando-Lux Morales are being held on a $500,000 bond for aggravated kidnapping.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also tacked on arrest detainers, which request local law enforcement to notify ICE before potentially releasing criminals from custody, as well as holding individuals for up to 48 hours before their scheduled release time to allow the immigration agency to assume custody.

"Depraved, violent predators like Luis Miguel Dominguez-Barrios and Jose Fernando-Lux Morales have no place in our country," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, vicious criminals who kidnap and sexually assault women will face the consequences for their heinous crimes and will never be allowed to prey on innocent Americans again."

"ICE’s arrest detainers ensure these criminal illegal aliens never walk free on U.S. streets again," McLaughlin added.

According to McLaughlin, DHS has arrested more than 359,000 illegal aliens and removed more than 332,000 as of Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security recently implemented a hiring campaign to recruit additional ICE agents as deportations and arrests ramped up under Secretary Kristi Noem and the Trump administration.

Fox News Digital reported last week that more than 100,000 Americans have applied for the role.

The Arkansas City, Kansas police department told Fox News Digital they could not comment on an ongoing matter and First Council Casino & Resort in Oklahoma could not be reached for comment.

