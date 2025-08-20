NATO scrambles warplanes as Russia hits near Romanian border in Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two German warplanes were scrambled overnight from Romania after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack in Ukraine less than a mile from the NATO borderline.

Romania’s Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that two German Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, stationed at Romania's Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base as part of NATO's Enhanced Air Policing mission, were deployed "to monitor the air situation," but noted that this time no Russian aircraft or projectiles crossed the NATO border.

Despite last week’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, Moscow has continued its aerial bombardment of Ukraine, including in an overnight attack that targeted oil and port facilities in the Odesa region on and near the Danube River, which separates the Ukrainian border with the allied NATO nation of Romania.

The deployment of NATO jets comes after numerous incidents in recent weeks have increasingly threatened, and even crossed, NATO borders as the U.S. and Europe continue to push for Russia to end its war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported early on Wednesday that more than 60 drones and ballistic missiles were fired across Ukraine overnight, including the northeastern region of Sumy, where a drone strike injured 14 people — though Ukraine’s Air Force later increased the number of overnight drone strikes to 93, and noted that 62 of the Shahed-style drones were intercepted, as well as one ballistic missile.

"A family with wounded children — 5 months, 4 years, and 6 years old — sought assistance after the attack," Zelenskyy said.

A glide bomb in Donetsk damaged five apartment buildings, and three people were still trapped under the rubble as of Wednesday morning.

"The rescue operation continues," Zelenskyy added, though he did not confirm how many others were injured in the strikes.

"All of these are demonstrative strikes that only confirm the need to put pressure on Moscow, the need to impose new sanctions and tariffs until diplomacy is fully effective," Zelenskyy said on X. "I thank all partners who are helping to stop this Russian war. Together with the United States, Europe, and all those who seek peace.

"We need strong security guarantees to ensure a truly reliable and lasting peace," he added.

The strikes come as NATO nations prepare to meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine following high-level talks first between Trump and Putin on Friday, and then Trump, Zelenskyy and top NATO leaders at the White House on Monday.