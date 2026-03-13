Florida Republicans send ‘SAVE Act’–style proof-of-citizenship voting bill to DeSantis’ desk

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Florida lawmakers are sending Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a strict elections bill modeled after the federal SAVE America Act strongly championed by President Donald Trump that mandates voters verify their citizenship when registering.

Lawmakers in Tallahassee, Florida, in the GOP-dominated state House approved the measure in a 77–28 vote Thursday, hours after the bill passed the Republican-controlled state Senate 27–12. The votes in both houses of the Florida legislature were nearly entirely along party lines.

DeSantis, a supporter of what he calls "the Florida version of the SAVE Act," is expected to sign the measure when it reaches his desk.

"Although Florida has already enacted much of what the federal legislation contemplates, this will further fortify our state as the leader in election integrity," the governor highlighted in a social media post.

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The developments in Florida come as the federal bill faces an uncertain future in Congress.

The SAVE Act, which stands for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, narrowly passed the GOP-controlled House in February mostly along party lines. But it's stalled in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53–47 majority in the chamber, far short of the 60 vote threshold needed to pass the bill.

The federal bill would require strict voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements across the country. Republicans say the bill is necessary to secure election integrity.

While polls indicate the vast majority of Americans — regardless of the political affiliation — support voter IDs at the polls and preventing noncitizens from voting in federal elections, Democrats argue the bill is not needed, since citizenship already is a requirement to vote and instances of noncitizen voting are rare.

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Democrats and voting rights groups also claim that the federal bill would create unnecessary barriers, making it harder for voters to cast a ballot.

Trump, who is intent on holding the Republican congressional majorities in the 2026 midterm elections, said earlier recently that the federal bill should be the top priority in Congress and that if passed, it "will guarantee the midterms" for Republicans.

But the Florida bill's proof of citizenship requirement wouldn't take effect until January, after the November 2024 midterm elections. And the bill also doesn't limit the Sunshine State's allowance for excuse-free mail-in-voting.

Trump has long railed against mail-in-balloting.

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The Florida measure also would prevent college students from using their student IDs when voting in person, but that provision wouldn't take effect until 2027.

"This bill creates real barriers for everyday Floridians, especially those with the fewest resources," Democratic state Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis of Orlando argued in a social media post. "It will disproportionately impact working families, seniors, and college students who want to exercise their voice and right to vote."

The bill would make Florida the most populous state in the nation to mandate proof-of-citizenship to register to vote.

Arizona and Kansas enacted similar requirements in the past two decades, and Louisiana passed a law two years ago.

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Proof-of-citizenship bills passed recently in the South Dakota and Utah legislatures, and are awaiting the governors' signatures.

And in 2024, New Hampshire mandated that all first-time voters show proof of citizenship when registering.