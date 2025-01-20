Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dawn of a New Era

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

Here's what's happening…

- Trump fans endure frigid temps, sleet, and snow for a chance to see 47th president

- Trump vows 'new era of national success,' says America's 'decline is over' in inaugural address

- Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States

'Tide of Change'

President Trump said a "tide of change is sweeping the country," striking an optimistic note as he told Americans during his inaugural address Monday that the U.S. is beginning a "new era of national success," while declaring that the country's "decline is over."

Trump addressed the nation on Monday after taking the oath of office for the second time and being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. 

"In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly. But we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism. Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable. America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith, and goodwill," he said…Read more

Donald Trump being sworn in

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.  (Morry Gash/AP Photo, Pool)

Biden's Last-Minute Moves

BEG YOUR PARDON: GOP lawmakers pledge to investigate Biden's last-minute pardons…Read more

'THIS IS DESPICABLE': Virginia governor, AG react to Biden granting clemency to 'cop killers'…Read more

LAST-MINUTE PARDONS: High-profile Dems warned Biden against preemptive pardons before giving Fauci, Milley passes…Read more

Bidens greeting Trumps at White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025, before departing for the US Capitol where Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President.   (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

BROTHERLY LOVE: President Biden pardons his siblings just minutes before leaving office…Read more

'DONE NOTHING WRONG': Biden pardons Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, J6 committee members…Read more

Trump Inauguration 

TIME FOR TRUMP: Laken Riley Act set to become one of first bills to hit Trump's desk…Read more

BORDER BLITZ: Trump to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, halt refugee flow…Read more

IN COURT: Elon Musk's DOGE faces first legal challenge within hours of Trump inauguration…Read more

PAGE REFRESH: White House website now lists Trump as president, removes Biden, Harris content…Read more

White House website with Trump pointing and 'America is back' caption

A screenshot of the new, updated White House website on Monday following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Whitehouse.gov)

CULTURE WAR: Trump targets culture war lightning rods in early slate of executive orders…Read more

NO-SHOW MICHELLE: Former first lady skips Trump inauguration as Barack arrives solo…Read more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: NYC Mayor Adams attends inauguration at Trump team's request…Read more

SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES: Former presidents mum following Trump's second inauguration…Read more

Capitol Hill

ALL THAT GLITTERS: 'New Golden Age': Republican lawmakers ecstatic as Trump takes office with slate of new orders…Read more

Donald Trump inset photo; U.S. Capitol main image

President-elect Donald Trump is pictured in front of the U.S. Capitol. (Getty Images)

FEELING BLUE: Dems promise to 'stand up to' Trump but laud 'peaceful transfer of power' after speech…Read more

LONG-AWAITED MOVE: Trump national security adviser pick Waltz resigns from House, shrinking GOP majority…Read more

DONE AT DOGE: Ramaswamy launching Ohio governor run early next week, say sources…Read more

Across America 

MARK MILLEY PARDONED: General at center of Afghanistan withdrawal predicted it wouldn't be a Saigon moment…Read more

CLEARING OUT: Acting FBI Director Paul Abbate retires just minutes before Trump takes office: report…Read more

Abbate testifying to Senate

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: Deputy Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Paul Abbate  prepares to testify before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. Senators questioned Acting Director Rowe and Deputy Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Abbate about the events of the July 13 attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump.  (Michael A. McCoy for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WORLD OF DIFFERENCE: Trump's UN ambassador nominee says she sees 'great promise' in United Nations…Read more

