NYC Mayor Adams to attend inauguration at Trump team's request

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will attend President-elect Trump's inauguration Monday at the incoming administration's request, a spokesman for the mayor said.

According to Fabien Levy, deputy mayor for communications, Trump's team reached out with an invitation for the mayor to travel to Washington, D.C., to attend the inaugural ceremonies. "Mayor Adams accepted on behalf of New York City," Levy announced on X.

"As the mayor has repeatedly said, America has chosen a new national leader and we must work together to build a safer, stronger, and more affordable in New York City," Levy said.

Trump will be sworn in to office in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at noon ET on Monday, becoming the 47th president of the United States. The ceremony was moved indoors for the first time in four decades because of an artic blast sweeping most of the nation. He began the day with a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church, joined by members of his family and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

The invitation for Adams to attend Trump's inauguration comes three days after the New York mayor and lifelong New York real estate developer met in Palm Beach, Florida.

The pair discussed matters of public safety, how to bring back manufacturing jobs and new potential infrastructure investments that the federal government can make in New York City, according to Adams' spokesperson.

The Democratic mayor, who is awaiting trial on federal corruption charges in April, said the pair didn’t discuss his legal issues in the meeting. Trump, as president, will have the power to pardon Adams.

Adams faces charges he accepted luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals in exchange for corrupt acts.

Trump, who was convicted in a New York court last year for falsifying business records, has defended Adams in the past, claiming the charges against the mayor may have been brought because he criticized President Biden over the border.

Trump said he would consider a pardon for Adams.

Adams took heat from his fellow Democrats for meeting with Trump, but his decision to attend the inauguration suggests the mayor is not phased by critics on the left.

"Like I’ve always done, I will take every opportunity possible to advocate for New Yorkers and our city. And, after our discussion, I strongly believe there is much our city and the federal government can partner on to make New York City safer, stronger and more affordable. I thank President Trump for his time and attention and look forward to working with him to benefit all New Yorkers," Adams said Friday after meeting with Trump.

