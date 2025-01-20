Dems promise to 'stand up to' Trump but laud 'peaceful transfer of power' after speech

Congressional Democrats are balancing efforts to stand tough against President Trump while also pledging to work with him where possible after the Republican commander-in-chief took office.

It comes as moderate Democrats and Democrats in vulnerable seats have made overtures toward Republicans in areas like border security and transgender youth after the GOP’s commanding victories in the 2024 elections – which the right has widely interpreted as a mandate for a more conservative America.

"My job is to fight to make life better for Texas families, and I will work with anyone, Democrat or Republican, who is interested in lowering costs, securing our border, and keeping our communities safe," freshman Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Texas, who attended the inauguration, said in a statement.

"But make no mistake, I will always stand up to President Trump, his administration, division, and far-right extremism when any of those individuals or entities threaten our way of life."

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who ran tight races in 2016 and 2022 and is expected to do so again in 2028, said in a statement, "I look forward to working with the incoming administration to lower prices, create jobs, and keep our communities safe. But make no mistake, if President Trump uses his position to hurt hardworking Nevadans, I will always stand strong to protect them."

Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., took a similar conciliatory tone.

"There is progress to be made on housing, environmental stewardship, public safety, immigration reform, national security, and more. I will work with anybody and any administration to pursue areas of agreement and aggressively deliver for the people I serve," he said.

"I also firmly believe that our diversity is our strength and our unity is the power to endure and succeed no matter the many challenges that we face. Law-abiding immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, women, and families recovering from devastating natural disasters are understandably worried by the rhetoric from the campaign trail and potential policies from the Trump Administration."

Other Democrats were more guarded in their statements, like Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., who said on X, "Today, and always, I root hard for this country of ours, and I wish [President Trump] well as he takes on the responsibility of leading America."

Progressive Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., however, made clear that she would take a more hard-line approach against Trump.

"Day 1 under Trump. We must face these challenges and attacks with courage and clarity. I’m ready for the work ahead to defend our Constitution and will be working tirelessly to address the urgent needs of Vermonters and working people across America," she wrote on X.

Trump was sworn into office for his second term in an inauguration ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol.