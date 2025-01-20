Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Ramaswamy done at DOGE, Ohio gubernatorial campaign launch expected early next week: sources

Vivek Ramaswamy's DOGE exit appears to clear the path for Elon Musk to steer Trump's key initiative without having to share the limelight

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
All lawmakers should be interested in 'partnering' with Musk, Ramaswamy: Sen. Deb Fischer Video

All lawmakers should be interested in 'partnering' with Musk, Ramaswamy: Sen. Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., discusses Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's plans to overhaul government spending on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is done at President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, a source close to the multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur confirmed to Fox News Digital.

And Ramaswamy, who along with Elon Musk, the world's richest person, was tapped in November by Trump to steer DOGE, is expected to launch a Republican campaign for Ohio governor early next week, according to the source.

GOP Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2026.

DeWine on Friday announced that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would fill the U.S. Senate seat that was held by former Sen. JD Vance until earlier this month, when the vice president-elect stepped down ahead of Monday's inauguration.

MUSK AND RAMASWAMY IGNITE MAGA WAR OVER SKILLED WORKER IMIMGRATION

Vivek Ramaswamy DOGE Ohio Senate Campaign

Vivek Ramaswamy is seen at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.  (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Before the Senate announcement, Husted had planned to run for governor in 2026 to succeed DeWine. Ramaswamy, for his part, had expressed interest in serving in the Senate. 

DeWine's decision to choose Husted to fill the vacant Senate seat appeared to accelerate Ramaswamy's move toward launching a run for governor.

DeWine and Husted

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces his appointment of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, right, to fill the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Vice President-elect JD Vance at a news conference on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Ramaswamy, 39, who launched his presidential campaign in February 2023, saw his stock rise as he went from a long shot to a contender for the Republican nomination.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Ramaswamy campaigned on what he called an "America First 2.0" agenda and was one of Trump's biggest supporters in the field of rivals, calling Trump the "most successful president in our century."

Trump smiles as Ramaswamy waves from New Hampshire stage

Vivek Ramaswamy endorses former President Trump during a campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Jan. 16, 2024. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

He dropped his White House bid a year ago after a distant fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses and quickly endorsed Trump, becoming a top surrogate on the campaign trail.

Ramaswamy's exit appears to clear the way for Musk, Trump's top donor and key ally, to steer DOGE without having to share the limelight.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are leading the effort to cut government inefficiency.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are leading the effort to cut government inefficiency. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The move also comes a couple of weeks after Ramswamy and Musk sparked a firestorm among Trump's hard core MAGA supporters over their support for H-1B temporary worker visas for highly skilled workers from foreign countries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramaswamy's comments criticizing an American culture that he said "venerated mediocrity over excellence" received plenty of pushback from leading voices on the far right.

Ohio, which was once a top general election battleground, has shifted red over the past decade as Republicans have dominated statewide elections.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

Related Topics

More from Politics