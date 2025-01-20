Former presidents mum following Donald Trump's inauguration

The men who held the nation’s highest office before President Trump have all remained mum on his taking the presidency on Monday.

All four living former presidents – Bill Clinton, George Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden – attended the inauguration ceremony, and sat behind Trump as he gave a politically charged speech about his vision for the future of the country.

None had any public well-wishes for the incoming president after the swearing-in ceremony. Asked whether they planned to put out a statement on it, none of their offices responded at press time.

Biden only addressed his supporters and staffers in remarks before boarding a government helicopter to be whisked away from Washington, D.C.

"We're leaving office, we're not leaving the fight," he told them.

Former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Jill Biden all attended the ceremony alongside their husbands. Michelle Obama did not attend.

Sources reportedly close to Michelle Obama told People magazine that the former first lady intended to skip Trump's inauguration because she cannot contain her disdain for the Republican president-elect.

MARK MILLEY PARDONED: GENERAL AT CENTER OF AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL PREDICTED IT WOULDN'T BE A SAIGON MOMENT

Hillary Clinton chuckled when Trump suggested renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. Bill Clinton told CNN of his reaction to the speech: "I think you can figure it out for yourself." The Clintons did not stay for the inaugural luncheon.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did not attend President Biden's inauguration in 2021. At the late President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, Obama and Trump were seen chatting and laughing like old friends despite the history of political animosity between the former Democratic president and the returning Republican.

PRESIDENT BIDEN PARDONS HIS SIBLINGS JUST MINUTES BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE

Trump, in his address, took shots at Biden without addressing him by name.

"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed, their freedom," Trump said.

In a follow-up speech to supporters, Trump called out Biden’s last-minute moves as president.

"You're going to see a lot of action on the J6 hostages," he said.

"And I was going to talk about the things Joe did today with the pardons of people that were very, very guilty of very bad crimes, like the UnSelect Committee of political thugs," he went on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an 11th hour move, Biden preemptively pardoned the members of the January 6th House Select Committee that investigated the role of Trump and his acolytes in the 2021 Capitol riot, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley.