Trump to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, halt refugee flow

President-elect Trump will sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, incoming White House officials said on Monday – one of a slew of border-related orders he will sign to overhaul U.S. immigration policy and border security, and that also includes a pausing of refugee resettlement for at least four months.

Officials told reporters in a press call that Trump will sign an order clarifying language in the 14th Amendment and stating that the federal government "will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States."

The 14th Amendment states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Some legal experts have said that such a move is a constitutional change and cannot be made by executive order. The move will almost certainly face a challenge in court from civil rights groups and immigration activists.

Trump advisers and some conservative legal scholars have previously argued that the idea of giving birthright citizenship to children of illegal immigrants is based on a misreading of the amendment.

It's one of a slew of executive orders Trump will sign related to border security and illegal immigration on his first day in office.

Fox News previously reported that Trump will order the deployment of U.S. troops to the southern border, stamp out Biden-era parole policies and designate international cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Trump will direct the federal government to resume border wall construction, and will also end Biden parole policies – including the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants into the U.S., and the parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV).



A second order will send U.S. troops for deployment to the southern and northern borders under U.S. Northern Command and will "instruct the military to prioritize our own borders and territorial integrity in strategic planning for its operations."

A third order will designate international cartels and organizations, including MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT). An FTO designation allows for targeted action against members, including financial penalties.

On Monday, incoming officials also said Trump will sign orders suspending refugee resettlement for four months and ending the ability for migrants to claim asylum by creating an immediate removal process without the possibility of asylum.

"We are going to end asylum and close the border to illegals," an official said.

Trump will also order the attorney general to seek capital punishment for the murder of law enforcement and capital crimes committed by illegal immigrants, officials said.

Trump is expected to sign 10 executive orders related to border security and immigration just on Monday.