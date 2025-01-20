Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House

White House website now lists Trump as president, removes Biden, Harris content

White House updates website just moments following Trump taking oath of office

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Biden tells Trump at the White House, 'Welcome home' Video

Biden tells Trump at the White House, 'Welcome home'

President Biden told President-elect Trump "welcome home" upon his arrival to the White House on Inauguration Day.

The White House's official website now lists Donald Trump as President and JD Vance as Vice President, declaring "America is Back." 

Pages detailing the work of "The Biden-Harris Administration" were removed just moments after both Trump and Vance took the oath of office Monday.

Those who visit Whitehouse.gov are greeted with an image of Trump and the message "America is Back." 

"Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America," it says under the message, followed by Trump’s signature. 

TRUMP, VANCE OFFICIAL PORTRAITS RELEASED AHEAD OF INAUGURATION

White House website lists Trump as president

A screenshot of the new, updated White House website on Monday following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Whitehouse.gov)

The updated administration section says "After a landslide election victory in 2024, President Donald J. Trump is returning to the White House to build upon his previous successes and use his mandate to reject the extremist policies of the radical left while providing tangible quality of life improvements for the American people." 

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS)

Next to JD Vance's name, it says "In 2024, President Donald J. Trump extended JD the incredible honor of asking him to serve as the Vice-Presidential Nominee for the Republican Party. JD looks forward to serving with President Trump over the next four years as they work diligently to Make America Great Again."

TRUMP PLEDGES NEW ‘GOLDEN AGE’ AFTER TAKING OATH OF OFFICE

The website also has biographies of Melania Trump and Usha Vance, the First Lady and the Second Lady of the United States, and Trump's cabinet.

Biden-Harris website

Pages detailing the Biden-Harris administration were removed just moments after Trump took the oath of office Monday. (Whitehouse.gov)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In the "Issues" section, the administration lists six priorities: End inflation and lower costs, tax cuts for American workers, secure America's borders, restore peace through strength, American energy dominance and to make American cities safe again. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Related Topics

More from Politics