White House website now lists Trump as president, removes Biden, Harris content

The White House's official website now lists Donald Trump as President and JD Vance as Vice President, declaring "America is Back."

Pages detailing the work of "The Biden-Harris Administration" were removed just moments after both Trump and Vance took the oath of office Monday.

Those who visit Whitehouse.gov are greeted with an image of Trump and the message "America is Back."

"Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America," it says under the message, followed by Trump’s signature.

The updated administration section says "After a landslide election victory in 2024, President Donald J. Trump is returning to the White House to build upon his previous successes and use his mandate to reject the extremist policies of the radical left while providing tangible quality of life improvements for the American people."

Next to JD Vance's name, it says "In 2024, President Donald J. Trump extended JD the incredible honor of asking him to serve as the Vice-Presidential Nominee for the Republican Party. JD looks forward to serving with President Trump over the next four years as they work diligently to Make America Great Again."

The website also has biographies of Melania Trump and Usha Vance, the First Lady and the Second Lady of the United States, and Trump's cabinet.

In the "Issues" section, the administration lists six priorities: End inflation and lower costs, tax cuts for American workers, secure America's borders, restore peace through strength, American energy dominance and to make American cities safe again.