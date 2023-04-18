Fox News Politics: Lick of the Irish

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

LICK OF THE IRISH: 'Let’s go la- — lick the world. Let’s get it done,' President Biden said during a speech… Biden raises eyebrows by telling Irish leaders to 'lick the world'

The president made several other gaffes during his family trip to Ireland….

- - Joe Biden mocked after Hunter has to explain child's question in Ireland: 'I am so embarrassed for my country'

- - Twitter cheers Biden saying he's 'not going home,' 'staying' in Ireland: 'Good Riddance, they can have you!'

- - Hunter Biden firm sought Irish government investments while Biden was VP, raising questions about Ireland trip

- - Biden takes selfie with Irish nationalist Gerry Adams, who was public face of IRA terror group

- - WATCH: Biden gets barked at by Irish president's dog

TUIRSEACH: Biden called the day early following his Irish tour… Read more: Biden White House blasted for 9 a.m. press lid after president's Ireland trip: 'A case of the Monday’s'

MASSIVE LEAK: Authorities apprehended a suspect accused of leaking classified reports about the war in Ukraine for months to his young pals in an online group… Read more: Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira charged in federal court, tells dad 'I love you'

STAGE RUSH: Protesters briefly made it on stage during a DeSantis event, interrupting his speech… Read more: Ron DeSantis speech to New Hampshire Republicans momentarily interrupted by protesters

MAKING A SPLASH: A female swimmer who competed against a biological male in NCAA championships had strong words after Biden promised to veto a girls' sports protection bill… Read more: Riley Gaines shreds Biden promise to veto bill protecting women's sports: 'Catering to a radical minority'

OILY ALLEGATIONS: Watchdog group is suing the Interior secretary for not releasing communications with her anti-oil activist daughter… Read more: Biden admin hit with lawsuits for hiding communications involving Cabinet secretary’s daughter

STILL WITH TRUMP: More Republican lawmakers are rallying around Trump's bid for the 2024 GOP nomination for president… Read more: Sens. Blackburn, Hagerty and Reps. Steube, Rose endorse Trump for president

BLUE NO MORE: A state lawmaker is leaving the Democratic Party, the latest in a series of similar switches… Read more: WV lawmaker leaves Dems for GOP, dealing another blow to former party after other high-profile switches

BUD RIGHT? Donald Trump Jr. thinks conservative backlash against Bud Light Donald Trump Jr. opposes Bud Light boycott, citing company's donations to Republicans

BUD FIGHT: Team DeSantis took a swing at the Dylan Mulvaney/AB Bev controversy… Read more: Team DeSantis mocks Bud Light in new parody video supporting women's sports

CLOTHES MAKE THE (FETTER)MAN: Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman turned heads wearing a hoodie and gym shorts for his first day back in the Senate since being released from the hospital… Read more: PHOTOS: Fetterman returns to Senate in sweatshirt, shorts after months-long hospital stay

ABSENTEE: The oldest serving senator, Dianne Feinstein, hasn't been in her office in months, with no set timeline for return as Democrats grow concerned… Read more: Fellow Democrats turn on Dianne Feinstein, call for her to resign from Senate: 'dereliction of duty'

MITCH SLAP: GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has returned following his own hospitalization hit Biden over his debt limit position… Read more: McConnell rips Biden's 'extreme position' on debt limit in first speech back after concussion

SWELL: Rep. Eric Swalwell has a taste for fine hotels, campaign records show… Read more: Eric Swalwell's campaign rolls on with luxury spending, including in Germany

SAM BRAIN-TON: Days after avoiding prison time in one luggage theft case, former nuclear official Sam Brinton will receive mental evaluation during court proceedings for similar charges in a different state… Read more: Non-binary ex-Biden official Sam Brinton agrees to undergo mental health evaluation in baggage theft case

SHOWSTOPPER: Democrat gets shouted down after accusing parents of crime victims of showboating…. Read more: Rep. Hank Johnson accuses relatives of crime victims of being 'props in a MAGA Broadway production'

FIGHT NOT OVER: Several states are successfully pushing bans on abortion procedures across the country…. Read more: North Dakota House passes bill banning virtually all abortions after 6 weeks

WHAT LIMIT? Sen. Tim Scott, who announced a presidential exploratory committee, favors a nationwide abortion ban, but is unclear on the exact limit… Read more: Tim Scott supports national 20-week abortion ban, would consider 15-week limit

SOMEDAY: Biden still plans to run for president, but it's unclear when he'll officially launch his campaign… Read more: Biden tells reporter his 2024 announcement will come 'relatively soon'