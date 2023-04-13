Joe Biden mocked after Hunter has to explain child's question in Ireland: 'I am so embarrassed for my country'

Hunter Biden had to explain a child's question to his father, President Joe Biden, during the president's trip to Ireland Wednesday, shocking social media users. The apparent confusion came after the elder Biden struggled to answer the child's question about success.

"What’s the top step to success?" the child asked the president.

"What’s the top what?" Biden responded.

"Step — steps — step to success," the child answered.

Biden responded that the way to be successful is to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

"Oh, well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID. What — why — what are we talking about here?" he asked.

At this point, Hunter Biden intervened.

"If you can — what’s the — what’s the key to success?" the president's son asked, attempting to clarify the child's question.

"Oh, what’s the key to success? You know what I found out is the key to success is? And I’m not sure I’m the best guy to explain it; these guys can tell you," the president responded.

He then talked about the importance of not personally attacking people with whom you disagree.

People responded to the interaction by arguing that this is, in their view, just another example of Biden being mentally unfit to serve as president.

"Omg. Hunter Biden is our president, isn't he?" Ashe Short, senior editor at Daily Wire, wrote.

"Hunter steps in to help his father understand the question being asked to him by a child lmfao," Greg Price, a conservative commentator wrote.

"We're all gonna die in a nuclear fireball," author David Jack Smith wrote.

"That the president can't hear, talk, or think seems like it should be a bigger issue," Tom Elliott, founder of Grabien, tweeted.

Conservative commentator Brian Doherty called for the use of the 25th amendment to remove Biden from office.

"What's great is he's the leader of the free world and has no idea WTH what he's talking about. #25thAmendment," Doherty tweeted.

"I am so embarrassed for my country," conservative writer Jerry Fuhrman tweeted.

"This might be the most disturbing exchange yet by the sitting president in taking a question from a child in Dublin. Don't expect to see this anywhere in terms of most media outlets, and the ‘late-night comedians’ will totally avoid it," Fox News contributor Joe Concha said.

Jake Schneider, who works for the RNC, joked that the younger Biden acted as a press secretary.

"Hunter Biden, de facto press secretary: ‘Dad, he’s got a question'", he wrote.

"To be fair, Hunter would be a far better press secretary than Karine Jean-Pierre," he continued.

Stephen L. Miller, contributing editor at The Spectator World, tweeted, "He's fine. He needs his son who is under federal investigation to come along to keep him on track but he's fine." He later joked, "Press Secretary Hunter Biden."

"Joe Biden has officially taken more questions from children than the Press on his Ireland trip," the official GOP account tweeted.

Grant Cardone and Jeff Filali, two entrepreneurs, both noted that Biden said "I'm probably not the right person to ask" in his response to the child's question about success.

"Brightest thing Joe's said yet," Filali remarked.

Author Tony Lopes tweeted, "We're in trouble in this country…"

Biden acknowledged that concerns over his age are "totally legitimate" in an interview with ABC's David Muir earlier this year. He has received criticism for holding fewer press conferences than his predecessors at this point in his presidency.