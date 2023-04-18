Riley Gaines shreds Biden promise to veto bill protecting women's sports: 'Catering to a radical minority'

EXCLUSIVE: Riley Gaines, a former All-American swimmer from the University of Kentucky, didn't hold back when reacting to President Biden's promise to veto a bill that would prevent biological males from participating in women's sports.

Speaking with Fox News Digital on Monday just hours after the White House released a statement slamming the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, or H.R. 734 , Gaines said Biden's veto promise was evidence he was putting a "radical minority" ahead of women across the country.

"The President has declared that science, truth, and common sense no longer matter. In opposing this bill, President Biden is catering to a radical minority at the expense of women, who are 51% of the population," Gaines said.

"Equal opportunity, privacy, and safety in our sports shouldn’t be controversial. The women who once advocated for Title IX should be outraged as this goes against everything they fought for. Female athletes of all ages, levels, and sports deserve better," she added.

BIDEN TO VETO GOP BILL PROTECTING WOMEN'S SPORTS, CALLS IT ‘DISCRIMINATION’ AGAINST TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

H.R. 734 has not yet been passed by Congress, but is expected to come to a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives sometime this week.

In a statement, the White House said it "strongly opposes" the bill on the grounds that it would "deny access to sports for many families by establishing an absolute ban on transgender students."

RILEY GAINES RESPONDS TO KATIE PORTER: ‘WHY IS IT ALWAYS WOMEN FIGHTING AGAINST SEX-BASED PROTECTIONS?’

It went on to call the bill "discriminatory," claimed such a law was "unnecessary," and that it "hurts families and students."

As part of the bill, educational institutions that receive Title IX funding from the federal government would not be allowed to "permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designed for women or girls."

The bill says that the sex of an athlete would be recognized only by their "reproductive biology and genetics at birth." The legislation would allow transgender female athletes to train or practice in a girls’ athletic program, but only if no biological female athlete is deprived of a roster spot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have made it clear that most or all of them will oppose the bill on the floor . The House Education and Workforce Committee approved the legislation in a 25-17 vote — every Republican voted for it, and only Democrats voted against it.

Fox News' Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.