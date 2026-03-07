Social media erupts on Mamdani over reports his wife liked pro-October 7th posts: 'This is who they are'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sparked a social media firestorm after reports that his wife’s social media presence included "mass liking" of posts critics say were celebrating the Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis carried out by Hamas.

Rama Duwaji, a Houston-born illustrator who identifies as Syrian and married Mamdani in early 2025, liked several posts in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack that were critical of Israel, Jewish Insider first reported. Duwaji also liked a February 2024 Instagram post claiming The New York Times’ investigation into sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attack was "fabricated," according to The Free Press .

The reports sparked immediate and intense backlash toward the socialist mayor from conservatives and pro-Israel accounts online. Mamdani was widely criticized during his campaign, particularly by Jewish leaders, over his anti-Israel comments and positions dating back to his college days.

"This is who they are," UPenn student Eyal Yakoby posted on X.

"Why is this is a story?" Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy posted on X . "Of course Mamdani’s wife celebrated the Oct 7th attack. The Mamdani’s haven’t hid who they are at all. They are Terrorist sympathizing communists. They wear it loud and proud. Anybody who paid an ounce of attention knew that going in and he still won. That’s the real problem. Not that the terrorist lover is acting like a terrorist lover."

"Democrats are now the ultra-left party that defends terror groups," GOP strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke posted on X . "Get ready for more ‘Death to America’ signs on our own streets. Mamdani’s wife is the least of our worries."

"Our First Lady, Rama Duwaji, who shares a home and a life with our esteemed mayor, literally SUPPORTED HAMAS the day after the October 7 massacre," Republican New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov posted on X.

MAMDANI'S RESPONSE TO TRUMP'S IRAN STRIKE SPARKS CONSERVATIVE BACKLASH: 'ROOTING FOR THE AYATOLLAH'

"Remember when the media and the left tried to remove Alito because of his wife’s flag?" Conservative commentator Dana Loesch posted on X.

"You get what you vote for," actor James Woods posted on X.

"Make sure every Jewish citizen who voted for Mamdani receive a copy of this tweet! SHAMEFUL," Leo Terrell, civil rights attorney and chair of the Department of Justice Taskforce on Antisemitism and senior counsel at the Justice Department, posted on X.

"Wait Mamdani’s wife celebrated the Oct 7th attack where hamas t*rrorists r*ped, kiIIed and kidnapped over 1,000 men women and children including Americans?" conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok posted on X. "Holy s***."

When asked about the reports, Mamdani did not deny that his wife liked the posts, but argued she is a "private person."

"My wife is the love of my life, and she's also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall," Mamdani said. "I, however, was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in the city, and I believe that it's my responsibility, because of that role, to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions."

"Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7 was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally," a City Hall spokesperson told Jewish Insider.