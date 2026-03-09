Texas Gov Abbott issues warning of Chinese spying in medical tech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is warning state health agencies about potential Chinese spying through medical technology.

Abbott directed Texas state health agencies and public university systems to address potential cybersecurity risks linked to Chinese-manufactured medical devices, citing concerns that sensitive patient data could be accessed by foreign actors.

"Governor @GregAbbott_TX released a letter directing state health agencies to mitigate data privacy concerns related to Chinese-sourced medical technologies," Abbott's office wrote Monday on X, releasing the letter.

"The Chinese Communist Party will not be allowed to spy on Texans."

In Monday's letter to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Texas Cyber Command (TXCC), and public university system chancellors, Abbott said recent federal warnings about vulnerabilities in certain patient monitoring devices underscore the need for heightened safeguards.

"Maintaining Texans' physical security and protecting their personal privacy, especially as it relates to something as important and intimate as personal medical data, is of paramount importance," Abbott wrote. "I will not let Communist China spy on Texans. State-owned medical facilities must ensure there are safeguards in place to protect Texans' private medical data."

The directive follows notices issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warning that certain Chinese-manufactured patient monitors — including the Contec CMS8000 and Epsimed MN-120 — contain cybersecurity vulnerabilities that could allow unauthorized remote access and the exfiltration of protected health information.

"These notices confirm the warnings of experts who have elevated the proliferation of Chinese-manufactured smart medical devices across our healthcare system as a serious data privacy concern," Abbott wrote.

Under Abbott's order, HHSC, DSHS, and public higher education systems must review procurement policies to ensure compliance with Executive Order GA-48, catalog network-connected medical devices, and assess cybersecurity protections at state-owned medical facilities.

The Texas Cyber Command is tasked with reviewing whether certain devices should be added to the state's prohibited technology list and recommending further safeguards.

Agencies must submit reports and recommendations to the governor's office by April 17.

Those responses will help Abbott propose legislation next session aimed at protecting Texans' medical data from foreign adversaries.