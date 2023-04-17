McConnell rips Biden's 'extreme position' on debt limit in first speech back after concussion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tore into President Biden on Monday for his "extreme position" on the debt ceiling, in his first floor speech since suffering a concussion last month.

"President Biden and his administration are literally on the clock to negotiate a debt ceiling solution with Speaker McCarthy and the Republican majority over in the House... his political advisers apparently think the White House position should be – listen to this – no talks and no reforms," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "This extreme position is not even holding up in their own party. Even Washington Democrats are breaking ranks from the administration's position of no talks and no reforms."

The longtime legislator suffered a concussion and a rib fracture last month after tripping and falling at a Washington, D.C., hotel. He was hospitalized for five days of observation and treatment before being discharged to undergo physical therapy.

As he recovered, a battle was playing out in Washington between House Republicans, who are insisting on steep spending cuts before agreeing to raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit, and Biden, who is refusing to discuss these two issues together.

Even before his accident, McConnell maintained that a solution to the looming debt ceiling crisis must come from McCarthy, R-Calif., and Biden.

He said on the Senate floor Monday, "President Biden does not get to stick his fingers in his ears and refuse to listen, talk or negotiate. And the American people know that. The White House needs to stop wasting time and start negotiating with the speaker of the House."

McConnell also said it was "good to be back" and joked about his concussion.

"Suffice it to say, this wasn't the first time that being hardheaded has served me very well," the Senate GOP leader said.

McConnell spoke hours after McCarthy announced that his conference would be voting on their own debt ceiling bill to cover a year-long period in the next several weeks, along with cuts to federal spending.

In a speech at the New York Stock Exchange, McCarthy revealed that the bill would cap discretionary spending levels at fiscal year 2022 levels, and cap spending growth at 1% per year for the next 10 years.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed McCarthy’s remarks in New York during a rebuttal press conference later the same day.

"What we got today was not a plan. It was a recycled pile of the same things he's been saying for months, none of which has moved the ball forward an inch. He has not shown us a real plan," Schumer said. "One of the few specifics Speaker McCarthy has presented is a terrible idea to kick the can down the road for just one year and undergo the same crisis again."