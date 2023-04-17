Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

John Fetterman
Published

PHOTOS: Fetterman returns to Senate in sweatshirt, shorts after months-long hospital stay

Pennsylvania senator says it's 'great to be back'

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Dr. Marc Siegel shares concerns about John Fetterman's ability to serve Video

Dr. Marc Siegel shares concerns about John Fetterman's ability to serve

Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman's CBS interview about his depression and potential presidential aspirations on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' 

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., returned to the Senate Monday in a black hoodie and shorts, after a six-week stay in the hospital where he was treated for clinical depression.

As the senator entered the Capitol for one of the first times since taking office in January, he refused to take questions from the press. 

"It’s great to be back. Thank you," Fetterman reportedly said as he walked into the building.

Fetterman will chair his first subcommittee hearing days after returning from his weeks-long absence

Sen. John Fetterman arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023. He is returning to the Senate following six weeks of treatment for clinical depression.

Sen. John Fetterman arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023. He is returning to the Senate following six weeks of treatment for clinical depression. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sen. John Fetterman gestures to reporters as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023.

Sen. John Fetterman gestures to reporters as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 while campaigning for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat, causing him to have cognitive issues, including a problem with auditory processing.

"It’s great to be back. Thank you," Sen. John Fetterman reportedly said as he walked into the building.

"It’s great to be back. Thank you," Sen. John Fetterman reportedly said as he walked into the building. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 while campaigning for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 while campaigning for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. (Drew Anderer/Getty Images)

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN TALKS MENTAL HEALTH POST-HOSPITALIZATION: ‘MESSAGE RIGHT NOW ISN’T POLITICAL'

Fetterman was reportedly using a closed captioning device that types out what is being said to him so that he can have conversations with other members of Congress.

The New York Times reported Fetterman's severe hearing disability even caused him to hear the voice of the teacher from the "Peanuts" cartoon when listening to people speak.

Fetterman was admitted to the hospital in February after feeling lightheaded during a Democratic retreat, but returned home days later.

Fetterman was admitted to the hospital in February after feeling lightheaded during a Democratic retreat, but returned home days later. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Just days after his health scare, the senator checked himself into the hospital to be treated for what was described as "clinical depression."

Just days after his health scare, the senator checked himself into the hospital to be treated for what was described as "clinical depression." (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fetterman was admitted to the hospital in February after feeling lightheaded during a Democratic retreat, but returned home days later.

Fetterman's stroke caused him to have cognitive issues, including a problem with auditory processing.

Fetterman's stroke caused him to have cognitive issues, including a problem with auditory processing. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff, wrote in a statement after the Senator entered the hospital.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff, wrote in a statement after the Senator entered the hospital. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Just days after his health scare, the senator checked himself into the hospital to be treated for what was described as "clinical depression."

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff, wrote in a statement after the Senator entered the hospital.

Fetterman was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on March 31, making his official return to the Senate Monday.

Fetterman was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on March 31, making his official return to the Senate Monday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fetterman was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on March 31, making his official return to the Senate Monday.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics