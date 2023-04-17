Expand / Collapse search
Team DeSantis mocks Bud Light in new parody video supporting women's sports

Bud Light partnered with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney in an ad campaign earlier this month

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' team released a new video Monday mocking Bud Light over the brand's recent partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The video, titled "Real Men of Women's Sports," parodies Bud Light's "Real Men of Genius" campaign from the late 1990s and early 2000s, and is part of DeSantis' larger "Freedom Heavy" marketing effort.

"Team DeSantis presents real men of women's sports," the voice in the video says, echoing the same style as Bud Light's "Real Men of Genius" call and response script. The video includes clips of Lia Thomas and other transgender athletes competing in their respective sports.

TRUMP JR, GOP UNDER FIRE FOR GOING SOFT ON BUD LIGHT BOYCOTTS: NO INTEREST IN ‘PUSHING BACK’

"Today we recognize the men who hacked the system," the video jokingly says, as another voice sings, "Hacked the system!" 

"Once mediocre in the men's division, now cream of the crop in the women's. From mediocre to champion!" it says. "You couldn't cut it with the boys so you pushed women off the podium. Real men steal first place!" 

"Because without you, sports would be fair. Without you, women's sports would be for, well, women," it says.

YUENGLING APPEARS TO TAKE SHOT AT BUD LIGHT WITH ‘PERFECTLY TIMED’ TWEET

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney (left) and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right).

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney (left) and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right). (Associated Press)

Anheuser-Busch faced sharp backlash earlier this month when it was revealed Bud Light would feature Mulvaney's face as a way to celebrate the "365 Days of Girlhood" milestone the trans activist recently reached. 

Longtime and loyal consumers revolted against the brand following the partnership, according to bar owners and beer-industry experts from across the country, and resulted in Anheuser-Busch shedding $5 billion in value.

Transgender athlete Lia Thomas looks on after winning the Women's 500 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming &amp; Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Transgender athlete Lia Thomas looks on after winning the Women's 500 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology on March 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

DeSantis is reportedly mulling a run for the White House in 2024, but has yet to announce his decision on whether he will launch a campaign. He has, however, continued to be one of the sharpest critics of "woke" ideology as governor.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

