©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Twitter cheers Biden saying he's 'not going home,' 'staying' in Ireland: 'Good Riddance, they can have you!'

Biden met with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin Castle Thursday

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Biden jokes he is not returning to the US, wishes to stay in Ireland Video

Biden jokes he is not returning to the US, wishes to stay in Ireland

President Biden visited Ireland to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement from 25 years ago, but joked that he wishes he could stay on the island rather than return to the U.S.

President Biden joked in a public appearance alongside the Irish president that he wished to stay in Ireland rather than go home to the United States.

Biden is in Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998. This agreement formally ended decades violent conflict between Protestant Unionists loyal to the Crown, and Catholic Republicans supportive of a unified Ireland.

Biden, who has spoken multiple times before about his Irish roots, spent much of the trip talking about his family and America's connections to the nation across the Atlantic.

Biden appeared with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin Castle where he joked, "I'm not going home. I'm staying here." He added, "Isn't this an incredible place, all you American reporters? Looks just like the White House, right?"

During his visit to Ireland, President Biden appeared in Dublin Castle alongside Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Many commentators across Twitter poked fun at Biden for his mock-proposal to stay in Ireland, joking in return that he should stay away from the United States.

NORTHERN IRELAND POLICE CONFIRM 'SECURITY BREACH' AROUND BIDEN TRIP AFTER DOCUMENT FOUND IN STREET: REPORT

"We can only hope," the Missouri Republican Party's official Twitter account tweeted in response.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted a gif expressing mock excitement over the idea.

"America to @JoeBiden ‘Good Riddance, they can have you!’" radio host Rick Robinson tweeted.

"Oh Lord please," podcaster Anthony Cumia wrote. "Please make this happen."

"Good they can keep him," podcaster JeffMAC tweeted with a smile.

"Promise?" conservative Twitter account and Politique Republic Substack writer Amuse wrote.

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Dail Eireann, the lower house of the Irish Parliament, at Leinster House in Dublin, on April 13, 2023, during his four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland. 

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Dail Eireann, the lower house of the Irish Parliament, at Leinster House in Dublin, on April 13, 2023, during his four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland.  (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Other commentators joked about the Irish president beside him.

"Everyone's talking about the gaffe; I want to talk about how the guy on the left literally looks like aged leprechaun," podcast host Jeff Blehar wrote. 

Conservative author Charlie Nash wrote, "I would also be tempted to stay if I met that jolly little fella."

While Biden appeared to enjoy seeing his ancestral homeland, the visit has had its fair share of controversies.

Police in Northern Ireland admitted to a "security breach" after a document reportedly containing details of officer deployments in the city of Belfast, where Biden visited Wednesday, was found on the street. Northern Ireland has a history of terror attacks and sectarian violence. Police reportedly foiled a bomb plot planned by "New IRA" members ahead of Biden’s visit.

US President Joe Biden greets members of the public as he leaves the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, on April 12, 2023, as part of a four days trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement".

US President Joe Biden greets members of the public as he leaves the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, on April 12, 2023, as part of a four days trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement". (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden also mixed up the "All-Blacks," New Zealand's Rugby team, with the Black and Tans, a British paramilitary group that occupied Ireland beginning in the 1920s and were infamous for brutality toward dissident Irish citizens

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.