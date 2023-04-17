Biden White House blasted for 9 a.m. press lid after president's Ireland trip: 'A case of the Monday’s'

President Biden was blasted on social media after the White House called a 9 a.m. press lid Monday morning after the president’s trip to Ireland, with one user quipping he had "a case of the Monday’s."

On Monday, the White House called an early lid following Biden’s trip to the Emerald Isle last week that saw him meet with Irish President Michael Higgins.

Biden returned to the U.S. over the weekend after his overseas trip that featured his embattled son, Hunter Biden, traveling with him on Air Force One.

The press lid was mocked by conservatives on Twitter, with Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz’s special communications adviser Steve Guest quipping, "Biden has a case of the Monday's."

The GOP blasted the president as "Hidin Biden" while Republican National Committee (RNC) rapid response director Tommy Pigott quipped, "Nothing like a short work day after a weekend at the beach."

"What," journalist Claude Thompson reacted.

Other users blasted the president for the early lid.

When asked for comment, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital, "Who's Steve Guest?"

The comments came after the president’s trip to Ireland where he was asked about his 2024 plans.

Biden offered a terse response to reporters who repeatedly asked him about his 2024 prospects, telling them prior to his departure from Ireland that he had "already made that calculus" on whether to seek re-election next year and that he would announce it "relatively soon."

Biden's comments to the press came from Ireland West Airport Knock, just before he boarded Air Force One to head to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday.

"Do you know whether the last few days have changed your calculus on when you'll make an announcement on your plans for 2024," one reporter asked.

"No, no, no, no. I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon," Biden responded. "But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done."