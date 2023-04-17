Rep. Hank Johnson accuses relatives of crime victims of being 'props in a MAGA Broadway production'

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., sparked an uproar during Monday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing after he slammed the family members of New York City crime victims as "props in a MAGA Broadway production."

The hearing in New York City called "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan" took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and what Republicans describe as "pro-crime," "anti-victim" policies.

Bragg's office, which is currently prosecuting Former President Donald Trump for allegedly falsifying business records, and other political allies have blasted the hearing as a political stunt.

During the hearing, Johnson criticized House Republicans for the "sham" and for focusing on Bragg instead of passing "common sense gun legislation."

"If my colleagues across the aisle really cared about reducing violent crime, they'd work with to pass common sense gun laws," he said. "There are too many gun deaths in this country. And that's why I have joined with my fellow Democrats to co-sponsor bills that would ban assault weapons, strengthen background checks and fund research into gun violence prevention."

"Meanwhile, MAGA Republicans continue to resist even the most basic reforms like universal background checks," he continued. "If Republicans really wanted to stop violent crime, they would be in D.C. right now working with Democrats to pass common sense gun legislation. Instead, like jackbooted thugs, they’ve descended on New York City, using violent crime as their pretext."

"The MAGA Republican extremists are not interested in gun violence, or even knife violence," he added. "The Republican witnesses who have used their time to criticize District Attorney Bragg have served as props in a MAGA Broadway production."

The room erupted over Johnson’s comments, and one witness called out, "Please don’t talk down to us witnesses please."

"You work for us. We do not work for you!" Madeline Brame, chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council, told the committee.

Other witnesses called by Republicans included Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims Rights NY, Paul DiGiacomo, President of the New York City's Detectives' Endowment Association, and Rebecca Fischer, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence.

