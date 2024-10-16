Fox News Politics: Ex-Vegas pol gets life in the slammer

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-New poll shows Harris, Trump splitting two key states

-North Carolina prepares to launch in-person early voting with mountain areas still recovering from Helene

-FBI says ISIS was behind foiled mass shooting plot on Election Day

Robert Telles was found guilty of killing Jeff German in 2022

A former Las Vegas-area Democratic politician convicted of killing an investigative journalist who had written critical stories about him was told by a judge Wednesday that he must spend at least 28 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

The judge invoked sentencing enhancements to add eight years to the minimum 20 years to life sentence that a jury set in August after finding Robert Telles guilty of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German outside German’s home during Labor Day weekend in 2022.

German, 69, spent 44 years covering crime, courts and corruption in Las Vegas. At the time of German's death, Telles, 47, was the elected administrator of a Clark County office that handles unclaimed estate and probate property cases...Read more

White House

'SHOCKING': FBI quietly updates violent crime data to show increase, not decrease, under Biden-Harris…Read more

'CUT HER OWN PATH'?: White House: Biden is not holding Harris back, has been 'really clear about passing the torch'…Read more

‘60 MINUTES’ IN THE HOT SEAT: CBS accused of ‘significant and intentional news distortion’ in FCC complaint over ’60 Minutes’ edit…Read more

'HARD TO BELIEVE': Secret Service trained at mock White House that Hollywood producer Tyler Perry built as stage…Read more

'SHAM CHARITY': Biden admin outlaws Palestinian organization for funding terrorism: 'Sham charity'…Read more

'BETRAYED' TAXPAYERS: Sen. Cotton says Biden-Harris likely prolonged Gaza war, let aid go to terrorists: 'Betrayed' taxpayers…Read more

Capitol Hill

BURSTING THE BUBBLE: 'China is our enemy': GOP lawmaker shoots down Chinese spy balloon in new ad…Read more

'THREAT TO DEMOCRACY': Cruz, Allred trade barbs in heated Texas Senate debate: 'Extreme,' 'threat to democracy'…Read more

KEYSTONE FIREWORKS: Chinese investments, rebukes for ‘preaching’ take center stage at contentious Casey v. McCormick rematch…Read more

Tales from the Trail

WHO'S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance ticket has done a combined 79 interviews since August compared to 43 for Harris-Walz…Read more

CLIMATE ON THE BALLOT: Voters to face climate-related ballot initiatives, such as repealing law to reduce emissions by 95% by 2050…Read more

'SOLID' GROUND GAME: From Christmas City to the coal mines: An inside look at the Dems' ground game in PA's crucial Lehigh Valley…Read more

COURTING REPUBLICANS: Harris teaming up with top anti-Trump Republican ahead of Bret Baier Fox News interview…Read more

FALLING SHORT: Senate Dems target Black voters with new ad as Harris’ support falls short…Read more

'CONSCIOUS CHOICE': Laken Riley Act sponsor blasts Bill Clinton's claim about Georgia student's death…Read more

'OUT OF TOUCH': Michigan community leader tells CBS 'a lot of Black men are not into the Harris campaign'…Read more

Across America

ENEMY WITHIN: Accused Afghan terrorist radicalized two years after entering US, officials say …Read more

NOT SO FAST: Violent convict's taxpayer-funded sex change challenged by state AG after judge's approval…Read more

MOVING FORWARD: Texas can probe 'vote harvesting' through Election Day, appeals court rules…Read more

'WE ARE IN SHOCK': Photojournalist killed in stabbing, son arrested…Read more